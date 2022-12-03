 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wilmsen, Bazzell lift Illinois Wesleyan past Carroll

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Sophomore Harrison Wilmsen scored a game-high 18 points and fellow sophomore Trey Bazzell produced the first 14 points of his Illinois Wesleyan varsity career Saturday as the Titans dumped Carroll 73-59 at Van Male Fieldhouse.

A Prairie Central High School product playing just his second varsity game, Bazzell was 4 of 6 from 3-point range as IWU improved to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

Trey Bazzell vs. Carroll

Sophomore Trey Bazzell delivered the first 14 varsity points of his Illinois Wesleyan career Saturday as the Titans prevailed over Carroll in Waukesha, Wis.

Wilmsen added seven rebounds and Cody Mitchell grabbed a game-high 11 as the Titans dominated the boards 38-19.

A 40-35 Wesleyan halftime lead shrunk to 43-41 before the Titans embarked on a 17-3 surge that featured 3-pointers from Bazzell, Mitchell and Wilmsen.

Lucas Heflen chipped in 13 points and Mitchell 12 for IWU.

Hakim Williams vs. Carroll

Illinois Wesleyan's Hakim Williams went up for a shot Saturday against Carroll.

The Titans shot 52.6 percent overall (30 of 57) and were a sizzling 67.6 percent inside the 3-point arc (23 of 34).

Carroll (2-7, 0-2 in the CCIW) received 10 points apiece from Josh Hudgens and Justin Steinike.

