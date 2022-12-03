Wilmsen, Bazzell lift Illinois Wesleyan past Carroll

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Sophomore Harrison Wilmsen scored a game-high 18 points and fellow sophomore Trey Bazzell produced the first 14 points of his Illinois Wesleyan varsity career Saturday as the Titans dumped Carroll 73-59 at Van Male Fieldhouse.
A Prairie Central High School product playing just his second varsity game, Bazzell was 4 of 6 from 3-point range as IWU improved to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.
Kodiak Creative photo
Wilmsen added seven rebounds and Cody Mitchell grabbed a game-high 11 as the Titans dominated the boards 38-19.
A 40-35 Wesleyan halftime lead shrunk to 43-41 before the Titans embarked on a 17-3 surge that featured 3-pointers from Bazzell, Mitchell and Wilmsen.
Lucas Heflen chipped in 13 points and Mitchell 12 for IWU.
Illinois Wesleyan's Hakim Williams went up for a shot Saturday against Carroll.
Kodiak Creative photo
The Titans shot 52.6 percent overall (30 of 57) and were a sizzling 67.6 percent inside the 3-point arc (23 of 34).
Carroll (2-7, 0-2 in the CCIW) received 10 points apiece from Josh Hudgens and Justin Steinike.
