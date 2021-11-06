Wheaton goes ahead early, rolls to victory over Illinois Wesleyan

WHEATON — Wheaton scored early and often and sent Illinois Wesleyan to a resounding defeat Saturday in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin football game at McCully Stadium.

Giovanni Weeks gained 167 yards on only eight carries and scored four touchdowns as the No. 6-ranked Thunder rolled to a 72-7 victory over the Titans.

Wheaton (8-1, 7-1 CCIW), which is in the hunt for an at-large spot in the NCAA Division III playoffs when the pairings come out next Sunday, led 28-0 after the first quarter, 48-0 at halftime and 72-0 after three quarters.

IWU (3-6, 3-5) finally scored with 1:45 left on Caleb Robinson's 19-yard pass to Seth Albin.

"We were humbled by a good football team today. They have a lot to play for," said IWU head coach Norm Eash. "You can tell by their desire they're a very experienced ballclub. It was their Senior Day and Family Day. It was a tough environment.

"If you didn't control things right away it could get out of hand, and that's what happened. We didn't manage the game very well and it got out of control on us."

Wheaton rolled up 511 yards of total offense to IWU's 173. The Titans were held to minus-34 net rushing yards.

Weeks had TD scampers of 10, 65, 5 and 75 yards.

IWU quarterback Sage Shindler completed 24 of 40 attempts for 168 yards, but threw four interceptions including one for a touchdown in the first quarter.

"They're not 72-7 better than us. They're not," said Eash. "Did they play a great game? Yes, they played a great game. They played with a lot of desire and heart."

IWU concludes the season with Senior Day at 1 p.m. next Saturday against Augustana at Tucci Stadium.

"The seniors can't do anything about it. I wrote the score up on chalkboard when we were in the locker room after the game and said this should be motivating for the younger players," said Eash. "We want to move forward, but we don't want to forget it."

