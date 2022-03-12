Watch now: Wabash ends Illinois Wesleyan season in sectional final

BLOOMINGTON – Wabash College ended the Illinois Wesleyan basketball season Saturday with an 81-75 victory in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Division III Tournament at Shirk Center.

The No. 7-ranked Titans fell one game short of the Final Four and were eliminated at 24-6.

The 15th-ranked Little Giants will face Elmhurst in a 4 p.m. (Central) national semifinal Friday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Wabash (28-3) was led by the 29 points of Jack Davidson. Tyler Watson added 18 and Kellen Schreiber 15.

Matt Leritz topped IWU with 21 points and Luke Yoder had 20.

The Titans led 58-53 in the second half, but Wabash rallied to forge ahead 67-62 and 71-64.

IWU stumbled out of the gates by missing its first four shots and committing a pair of turnovers. Wabash nailed its first four shots to lead 10-0.

After a Rose timeout at the 16:52 mark, the Titans regrouped to pull even at 14-all and forge ahead 17-16 as Cody Mitchell knocked down a 3-pointer from the key with 10:24 to play in the half.

The Little Giants seized a 35-29 edge on back-to-back 3-pointers from Davidson and Watson.

But IWU responded with a 14 straight points capped by a Lucas Heflen 3-pointer, a Leritz bucket inside and Ryan Sroka’s spinning bank shot.

Jones scored off a rebound at the buzzer to trim the Wesleyan lead to 39-34 entering halftime.

