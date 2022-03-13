Watch now: Wabash connects on enough 3s to turn away Illinois Wesleyan

BLOOMINGTON – Hitting one third of its 33 shots from 3-point range was well below Wabash College’s 40.8 percent for the season entering the weekend’s NCAA Division III Tournament’s sectional round at Shirk Center.

Yet Little Giants coach Kyle Brumett felt the quantity of 11 successful 3-pointers made the difference in Wabash’s 81-75 victory over Illinois Wesleyan.

“The big thing was to take their threes away,” Brumett said. “That’s such a big part of who we are. Getting 11 threes, I thought we could find an advantage getting threes to (Titan) twos.”

No. 15 Wabash will face Elmhurst on Friday in the Final Four at Fort Wayne, Ind.

The seventh-ranked Titans shot just 33 percent in the second half and were 5 of 16 overall from 3-point range.

Here are five other takeaways as IWU ended at 24-6, its most wins since 2013-14.

Defending Davidson

Wabash senior sharpshooter Jack Davidson finished with 29 points on 8 of 18 shooting from the field, 4 of 10 accuracy beyond the arc and 9 of 9 success from the free throw line.

IWU defensive standout Pete Lambesis was hampered by foul trouble and limited to 19:32 of playing time.

“I have a lot of respect for Pete and his defensive prowess,” Davidson said. “But usually people who guard me I can get them in foul trouble.”

“He’s a heckuva player,” said Lambesis. “I’ve had the opportunity to guard him a few times before. Based off that, we wanted to use my length to shade him off the 3-point line. A focus point was if we can run him off the line and move him off the ball, we could use that to our advantage.”

Shaky start, quick recovery

Wabash shot out to a 10-0 lead while hitting its first four shots. IWU missed its initial four attempts and committed two turnovers.

The Titans quickly regrouped and took their first lead at 17-16.

“I wasn’t that worried. That’s kind of what we do,” said IWU senior Matt Leritz. “We grind it out, we chip away and get stops. We’re a defensive team, and we were able to take the lead back.”

Leritz finished his IWU career with 1,027 points for 43rd on the school’s career scoring list despite playing just nine games as a junior because of the pandemic.

CCIW pride

While IWU fell one game short of the Final Four, College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin rival Elmhurst will be in Fort Wayne next week gunning for a national championship.

The Bluejays, coached by former Wesleyan player John Baines, finished third in the CCIW regular season behind IWU and Wheaton. Baines was part of the Titans' 1997 national championship squad.

Wheaton coach Mike Schauer, the chairman of the Division III selection committee, got half his wish after his Thunder were eliminated by the Titans in the sectional semifinals Friday.

“I am now waving the CCIW flag pretty high and pretty hard,” Schauer said. “I would love to be sitting through a walk through and a couple practices in a week with Elmhurst and Illinois Wesleyan playing each other in the Final Four. That would be a pretty cool thing for our league.”

Alumni night

Among the throng of former Wesleyan players in attendance Saturday were four of the Titans’ top 10 career leading scorers.

Although even more may have been at Shirk and gone unnoticed, Bryan Crabtree, Luke Kasten, Brady Rose and Sean Johnson were confirmed as spectators.

Looking ahead

The Titans lose three starters in Leritz, Lambesis and Cory Noe. Yet junior starters Luke Yoder and Cody Mitchell appear to have help ready to step in next season.

Junior Lucas Heflen and sophomore Ryan Sroka were key contributors off the bench. Sophomore Connor Heaton and freshmen Nick Roper and Harrison Wilmsen could see a large increase in playing time in 2022-23.

Another Titan to keep an eye on for next season is freshman guard Hakim Williams.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.