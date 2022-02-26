Watch now: Time to regroup, other takeaways from Illinois Wesleyan's CCIW Tournament loss

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan basketball players typically stay out on the Shirk Center floor to talk to family and friends after a game.

But not Friday after an 81-74 loss to North Central in the semifinals of the CCIW Tournament. The Titans huddled in their locker room for a few minutes before returning to the floor.

“To play like that on your home court is unacceptable,” said senior guard Cory Noe. “Us seniors felt like we needed to say something real quick. We need to fix things up, have a great week of practice and try to learn from this.”

Still NCAA bound

The loss dropped the No. 5-ranked Titans to 21-5. Yet IWU’s elite strength of schedule and record against regionally ranked opponents should have it among the first Pool C (at-large) selections when the NCAA Division III Tournament pairings are announced Monday.

“We’ll see how things shake out on Monday, but I certainly hope our resume is good enough we get a home game and bounce back from this in a positive way,” Rose said. “I hope this puts a fire in our team, and we can do something special in the postseason.”

The Titans are likely to be among 16 first-round hosts with three other teams coming to Shirk Center for action Friday and Saturday. If IWU emerges from that pod, the North Central loss will likely hurt in its quest to also host the sectional round.

Cupples therapy

Normal West graduate Shea Cupples was a thorn in the Titans’ side with 18 points and three streals off the bench for North Central. Cupples connected on 6 of 8 shots from the floor and 6 of 7 at the free throw line.

“We knew the pressure was kind of on them because they’re hosting,” Cupples said. “We got after it defensively. The first two times we played them we weren’t as aggressive as we should have been. We knew we could do it. It was staying focused on that side of the ball.”

“I thought Shea did a nice job. He was a big part of our win,” said Cardinals coach Todd Raridon. “He hit some tough shots in the paint. He did some nice things in both halves. He’s getting better defensively, too.”

North Central faced Elmhurst for the CCIW Tournament championship Saturday in a game that was not completed at Pantagraph press time.

Bench production

Led by Cupples, the North Central bench outscored the Titan reserves 26-3.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw product John Blumeyer added eight points for the Cardinals, who used their bench for 56:04 compared to 27:14 for IWU.

Heflen header

IWU junior guard Lucas Heflen left the game briefly in the second half after a headlong dive in pursuit of a loose ball. Heflen opened up a cut on his head.

The reserve returned later wearing No. 11 after blood had gotten on his usual No. 5.

