Watch now: Skyler Metzger starts to get comfortable as IWU starting linebacker

BLOOMINGTON — Senior linebacker Skyler Metzger is surrounded by plenty of freshmen on Illinois Wesleyan's revamped defense. That almost seems fitting.

Metzger is in his first year as a starter for the Titans, moving up in the preseason after Bo Neidballa was lost with an injury. While it took Metzger a couple games to get acclimated, he is quickly becoming a leader, as he showed with with his 14-tackle performance during last Saturday's 52-3 victory over Elmhurst for IWU's first win of the season.

"Each week I'm getting a little more comfortable and starting to get more relaxed," said Metzger, a Glenbard North High School graduate. "I have to play more patient. I know the first couple games, my first varsity start, I was a little too hyper and squirrelly and a lot of things were going through my head."

Metzger's 14 tackles are tied for the second most by a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin player this season.

After spending his first two years on Illinois Wesleyan's junior varsity, Metzger saw action on special teams during the Titans' abbreviated spring campaign that consisted of four games and scrimmages.

Neidballa and junior Fernando Chavez were penciled in as IWU's starting inside linebackers for this season. When Neidballa was lost, Chavez slide over to the "Mike" spot and Metzger took over at the "Backer" position.

Chavez hurt his elbow during a loss to Carthage and missed last week's victory with another senior, Daniel Gibbons, taking his spot. IWU (1-3, 1-2 CCIW) head coach Norm Eash said Chavez is questionable for Saturday's 1 p.m. game against Washington University (2-2, 2-1) at St. Louis.

There were growing pains for IWU's defense and Metzger the first three weeks. With several freshmen inserted against Elmhurst, the Titans responded by allowing just 109 yards of total offense and only one Bluejays trip into the red zone, which resulted in a field goal.

"Our defensive coach (Matt Williamson) always says do your job. That's always the main thing, do your job and we'll be fine," said Metzger. "In the Elmhurst game we just did our job and had fun playing football and had each other's back."

Metzger said he noticed a difference in the defense's demeanor during last week's practices.

"We got really competitive with offense. For the first time our defense just clicked for us," said Metzger. "Just the intensity, excitement and having each other's back."

Freshmen Frank Roti (hybrid linebacker), Sam Schott (free safety) and Michael Alvardo (cornerback) made their first starts against Elmhurst. Sophomore Connor Nigro moved in at free safety and junior Nick Deaner took over at defensive tackle.

IWU also got back senior cornerback Tyler Maple, who missed two games after hand surgery.

"There's a confidence level that is much higher right now, especially defensively. They're coming into their own," said Eash. "Some younger players are playing, and they're settling in and playing well. We had some players, Conor Murphy played very well inside and Skyler Metzger ... they're starting to know where each other is at and playing well together."

Metzger is confident the Titans' defense can take another step against Washington.

"We still made a lot of mistakes from the Elmhurst game and could be even better. As a defense that's very exciting for us," he said. "We know we can do better and play better. Like Frank Roti, he had an amazing game and this week we've had a good week of practice."

Murphy selected

Junior defensive tackle Conor Murphy was rewarded for his defensive efforts against Elmhurst by being picked for the D3football.com's Team of the Week.

Murphy had three tackles for loss, 2½ sacks and five tackles. He had a strip sack while also adding three quarterback hurries.

CCIW honors Stange

IWU junior placekicker Andrew Stange earned CCIW Special Team Player of the Week honors, becoming the first Titan to earn that award since Dean Zigulich was honored on Oct. 6, 2019.

Stange converted a 44-yard field goal against Elmhurst, the longest by a CCIW player this season, and was seven-of-seven on extra points. He also recorded five touchbacks on eight kickoffs.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

