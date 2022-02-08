Watch now: Ryan Sroka, Nick Roper growing into Illinois Wesleyan roles

BLOOMINGTON – The transition is a difficult one for young basketball players, especially those on a successful team with a core of strong upperclassmen.

When a player makes the switch from trying to avoid mistakes to seeking out positive impacts it's often a pivotal point in a career.

Illinois Wesleyan sophomore Ryan Sroka appears to have turned that page, while freshman Nick Roper is well on his way.

Sroka continued his run of plus performances Monday with 14 points off the bench and Roper added six in IWU’s 73-49 victory over North Park.

“Ryan is coming on. If you watch the last two or three weeks, he’s getting more and more comfortable and aggressive and more confident in his shot,” Wesleyan coach Ron Rose said. “He’s a tremendous shooter. As a young player, he wasn’t always looking for a shot. He’s starting to look for his shot more.”

The 6-foot-5 Sroka is averaging 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds for the season.

“I feel like as a freshman I didn’t take it to the hole really at all,” said Sroka. “I kind of learned you have to play off two feet. I’m doing a good job if my three is not going good on my rebounding and impacting the game that way. I can provide a mismatch inside.”

Despite standing 6-8, Roper is better suited on the perimeter. He has hit double figures twice this season while exhibiting an ability to not only shoot from 3-point range but drive to the basket and dunk.

“Nick is doing more and more positive things as a result of being less hesitant,” Rose said. “He’s going in there to make positive contributions as opposed to not messing up. What a luxury it is to bring a 6-8 perimeter player off the bench. When he comes in we get big pretty quick.”

As the ninth-ranked Titans improved to 17-4 overall and 10-2 in the CCIW, here are four other takeaways from the victory over North Park.

Lambesis sits out

IWU starter and defensive stopper Pete Lambesis dressed for the North Park game but did not play.

“He has a bad jammed finger (from last Saturday’s Carthage game). We were hoping we didn’t have to use him, and fortunately we didn’t have to,” said Rose. “He will be available Wednesday (at Millikin). We’re just giving it every opportunity to heal so it’s not something that lingers.”

Lambesis echoed the thoughts of his coach that he would be in the lineup on Wednesday in Decatur. The 6-4 senior is averaging 11.0 points and 4.1 rebounds with a team-best 30 steals.

Titans still lead CCIW

At 10-2 in the CCIW, IWU remains in first place with four regular season games remaining.

Wheaton is in second at 9-3 with Elmhurst and North Central both at 9-4.

No. 13-ranked Wheaton has three of its four remaining games at home with the only road contest Saturday against IWU in a 4 p.m. start.

The Titans have road games against Millikin on Wednesday and Augustana on Feb. 19 and another home contest against North Central on Feb. 16.

Tougher in Chicago

North Park has proven considerably more challenging for IWU in Chicago than in Bloomington the last three seasons.

The Titans have won by 24, 25 and 14 points at home against the Vikings. On the road, IWU has won by five and two points and lost by two.

Nothing comes free

North Park connected on 8 of 13 free throws for 61.5 percent against IWU.

That modest success rate actually raised the Vikings’ free throw percentage. North Park entered the contest ranked 396th of 411 Division III teams at 59.5 percent from the line.

