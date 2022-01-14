Watch now: Ron Rose back on bench as Illinois Wesleyan takes on Augustana

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan basketball coach Ron Rose was back in his Shirk Center office Friday and will coach the Titans against Augustana in Saturday's 4 p.m. College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin home game.

Assistant coach Andy Etheridge took over for Wednesday’s 78-67 win over Millikin with Rose quarantining at home after a positive COVID-19 test.

“I wanted to get back as soon as I could. Andy did such a good job if I waited any longer I might not have a job,” joked Rose, who was asymptomatic. “I am incredibly proud of Andy, the entire staff and our players how they responded and how they played.”

The Titans also were without starters Pete Lambesis and Cory Noe and key reserves Connor Heaton and Grant Hardy.

“We will not have a complete roster, but we will be closer,” said Rose, declining to be more specific. “As a group, we’ll keep plugging away and hopefully in the next few days we’ll have the band back together.”

Ranked third nationally, IWU is tied with Elmhurst atop the CCIW standings at 3-1. The Titans are 10-2 overall.

Augustana is 8-6 and 3-2 in the CCIW.

The Vikings knocked off 10th-ranked Wheaton 79-73 in Wheaton on Wednesday. Dan Carr, a 6-foot-8 junior, had 12 points and 16 rebounds against the Thunder and averages 12.6 points and 11.9 rebounds.

IWU women 5-0 in CCIW

Coach Mia Smith’s Wesleyan women’s team has managed to avoid both positive COVID tests and CCIW losses entering Saturday’s 2 p.m. game against Augustana.

The Titans are 8-6 overall and 5-0 in the CCIW. Millikin also is undefeated in conference action at 6-0.

“We’re playing better defense,” Smith said of her team’s CCIW success. “We’ve emphasized our halfcourt defense needs to be better and made a couple tweaks in our fullcourt pressure defense.”

IWU is 8-3 when forcing opponents into 20 or more turnovers and 0-3 at 19 and below.

Freshman Lauren Huber is the Titans’ leading scorer (14.3) and rebounder (7.2). Huber has 61 points and 28 rebounds in the past three games.

“Lauren is such an athletic, leaping type player,” said Smith. “We want to take advantage that she can shoot and rebound above other opponents.”

The Augustana women are 7-6 and 1-3 in the CCIW.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

