Watch now: Refreshed Hamid Bullie leading ground game for Illinois Wesleyan

BLOOMINGTON — Like everyone else, Hamid Bullie missed not playing football last fall when Illinois Wesleyan's season was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yet the time off might have benefitted Bullie this season.

Bullie began his senior season in impressive style with 21 carries for 141 yards during IWU's opener two weeks ago. He exhibited tremendous patience in waiting for the holes to open before bursting through.

"I feel my whole life I've been very patient running the ball. I just feel a lot more explosive," said Bullie. "I've had a lot of knee injuries throughout the last four or five years. It took me a while to feel confident again.

"Just having the COVID year kind of helped me out. I know it kind of pushes you back as far as football and the years (left) you have, but it helped me as far as getting stronger and trying to get a little bit faster and becoming a smarter player."

IWU took its bye last week and begins College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin action Saturday when it heads to face Carroll (1-0) in Waukesha, Wis. It will be the Titans' longest road trip of the season and only overnight stay.

Bullie suffered a devastating injury to his right knee in the last regular season game of his junior year at Loyola Academy in Chicago. The following season, he tore the meniscus in his left knee during the playoffs.

While Bullie, who spent his freshman year at Division II Virginia State, became a starter two years ago at IWU and gained 659 yards in 144 carries, he didn't seem to possess the extra gear he had against Franklin.

"Certain things you can't control like blowing my knee out. But I also feel like everything happens for a reason," said Bullie. "It taught me I have to work on other aspects of my game. I know I'm not going to be as fast as I was at that time, but I should be quicker and more patient in the holes.

"I've got to see blocks differently and learn defenses are different, especially in college because it's a lot faster game regardless what level you're playing at. It helped me learn and become a smarter football player rather than just a big-play guy always trying to break something and make everyone miss."

Bullie is in a three-player rotation at halfback with senior Anthony Marre and sophomore Seth Albin. They combined for 180 yards on 33 carries in the opener.

IWU head coach Norm Eash is utilizing more two-back sets in order to get his backs more opportunities and also make it more difficult for defenses.

Even in practices this fall, Eash has noticed a different Bullie.

"The thing Hamid did so well — he's getting better every year he gets older — is what we call slow to the hole and fast through it. He had patience," said Eash. "He knows we have five senior offensive linemen up front, and you've got to let those guys get on their blocks. If he's too fast we don't get on our blocks and there's nothing there."

The IWU offensive line of center Jake Buhe, guards Jacob Finfer and Nick Cyze, and tackles AJ Lust and Jake Tencza has combined for 52 starts in 24 games thus far in their careers.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Bullie, who added 178 yards rushing in three official spring games, appreciates the work done by his fellow seniors to make him look good.

"Our relationship is most important to me because if I don't make the O-line feel good they're not going to want to get out there and play hard," he said. "If we don't get along and build our chemistry up it's going to be hard for us to move the ball. But I think we've done that a lot because of the extra time we've had together."

Bullie said he watches a lot of football games, but hasn't modeled his game after a particular NFL running back.

Actually, there is one player he particularly likes to see run the ball.

"My favorite running back in the league is Lamar Jackson, and he's a quarterback," said Bullie. "I like watching good football. I try to learn from everyone and even certain receivers, how they try to make people miss in the open field and how they set up their blocks."

Hlavacek returns

Freshman Josh Hlavacek was expected to be a starting defensive end against Franklin. However, three days before the opener Hlavacek was placed in COVID-19 quarantine based on contact tracing and missed the game.

Hlavacek has returned, which allows senior Conor Murphy to move back to tackle. Murphy, who was switched inside this season, made 10 tackles from the end spot he occupied the last three seasons.

"Conor is playing really well inside, and we needed him inside," said Eash. "It kind of threw off our defensive line a little bit."

Injury update

IWU will be down another senior defensive starter as cornerback Tyler Maple injured his hand during a special-team drill in practice. Eash expects Maple to be out for a couple games.

Maple, who had his first career interception against Franklin, will be replaced by freshman Jimmy Capecci or junior Ian Purvis.

Middle linebacker Bo Neidballa (lower body) remains out indefinitely.

