Watch now: Powers powers Illinois Wesleyan women's win

BLOOMINGTON — Freshman Mallory Powers scored 14 of her game-high 16 points in the first half to spark the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team to a 75-62 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory over Carroll on Saturday at Shirk Center.

IWU improved to 3-4 in the CCIW opener for both teams.

"Team effort. Team defense, team offense, lot of assists," IWU coach Mia Smith said. "We did a lot better job getting the ball to the paint. I feel like we're starting to understand what a game plan is."

The Titans, who finished with 10 3-pointers in 23 attempts, shot out to a 17-3 lead and held a 23-7 advantage after a Powers 3-pointer.

The Pioneers clawed back within 31-27 before IWU's took a 39-29 lead into halftime following Catie Eck's steal and layup with five seconds showing.

Wesleyan pulled away in the third quarter. Brooke Lansford's 3-pointer boosted the home team's lead to 46-29 and another from Kate Palmer made it 55-35.

Lansford added 13 points, Lauren Huber 12 and Katelynn Heller and Palmer 10 each for the Titans. Huber secured a game-high 10 rebounds.

Carroll suffered its first loss in six games. Elizabeth Behrndt and Katie Rohner topped the Pioneers with 12 points apiece.

