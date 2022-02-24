Watch now: Pete Lambesis keys Illinois Wesleyan defense entering CCIW Tournament

BLOOMINGTON — Basketball players can’t score points from the bench.

With that in mind, as a sophomore at St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights, Pete Lambesis decided to focus first on preventing others from scoring points.

“I figured out if I wanted to make my way to the floor, defense was the way to start,” Lambesis said. “It worked out. My junior year I got to play a lot based on my defense. From there it was if it’s working don’t get rid of it keep building on it.”

Lambesis has continued to build on his game during a four-year Illinois Wesleyan career and enters this weekend’s College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament at Shirk Center as a first team conference all-star.

“Each year I take pride in my defense in a different way,” said the 6-foot-4 Lambesis. “Some people don’t always value defense. It’s a strength of mine so I might as well use it to my advantage.”

Lambesis leads the No. 5-ranked Titans with 36 steals and ranks fourth in scoring (10.6 per game) and rebounding (3.8).

He also is the leader of an IWU team defense that ranks first in the CCIW in fewest points allowed (63.9), opponent field goal percentage (.397) and opponent 3-point percentage (.299).

“Even in high school, he had a defensive reputation,” IWU coach Ron Rose said. “What you saw in high school is the vision of what he is today: a long, tall, athletic, versatile player who plays really hard. What got him on the floor as a freshman was his ability to defend. Through experience he got better every year.”

Lambesis is assigned CCIW top scorers Nyameye Adom of Wheaton, North Central’s Matt Helwig, Jake Rhode of Elmhurst and Carthage’s Filip Bulatovic.

“This year especially has been huge on personnel prep versus a system prep,” said Lambesis. “There are some games you prepare for a specific guy. I’ll watch where they like to catch it. My two biggest things are push them off their spot and limiting touches. If I do those two things, I’ll probably cut down on their scoring a lot.”

Lambesis will draw Helwig again Friday when North Central (16-9) and IWU (21-4) square off in the second CCIW Tournament semifinal at 7 p.m. No. 19 Elmhurst (19-6) faces 10th-ranked Wheaton (20-5) at 5 p.m. with the championship game set for 7 p.m. on Saturday.

With occasional help from teammates, Lambesis limited Helwig, the CCIW’s top scorer at 24.4 per game, to 32 points in two games.

“He scores in a variety of ways. He’s really unique in that not a lot of guys can shoot like he does and he can shoot on the move,” Rose said of Helwig. “He may move off the ball as well as anybody we play this season.”

Helwig joined Lambesis and IWU’s Matt Leritz, the CCIW’s Most Outstanding Player, on the all-CCIW first team. North Central’s Blaise Meredith and Titans Cory Noe and Luke Yoder were part of the second team.

Normal West graduate Shea Cupples scored 17 points for the Cardinals in a quarterfinal win over Millikin on Tuesday.

As the top-ranked team in Region 8, IWU is a lock for an NCAA Division III Tournament at-large bid if the Titans don’t secure the automatic bid that goes to the winner of the CCIW Tournament.

“Our first goal is to win the regular season. This is right after that,” said Leritz. “We don’t want to sacrifice a conference championship to anyone else in the conference. We want it all for ourselves.

"At this point in the year, it’s really important for us to be playing our best basketball, and hopefully that can show this weekend.”

IWU won the CCIW Tournament for the first time in 2021 and has never won the regular season and tournament titles in the same season.

“This is huge for us,” Lambesis said. “It’s another step in the journey.”

