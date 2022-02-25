Watch now: North Central upsets top seed Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Wesleyan basketball team will not be adding a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament championship to its regular season crown.

No. 4 seed North Central made sure of that with stingy defense and clutch free throw shooting in an 81-74 semifinal win over the top-seeded Titans on Friday at Shirk Center.

“Give North Central credit. They played a great game,” IWU coach Ron Rose said. “I thought the first half they were just tougher than we were. Defensively, they took a lot of things away from us, and we didn’t take much away from them.”

Ranked fifth nationally, the Titans dropped to 21-5 but are still considered a lock to be among the at-large (Pool C) teams when the NCAA Division III Tournament pairings are announced Monday.

“This stings right now,” said Rose. “But I guess in the end this gives us the harsh reality if you play poorly again the season’s over next time.”

North Central (16-10) will face Elmhurst in Saturday’s 7 p.m. championship game. The Bluejays knocked off Wheaton 74-68 in the first semifinal.

“I thought defensively we probably played about as well as we’ve played all year long,” North Central coach Todd Raridon said. “I thought we did a nice job covering up their shooters because they have a lot of shooters.”

IWU jumped out to a 17-8 lead on a Ryan Sroka 3-pointer only to watch the Cardinals reel off the next 18 points for a 26-17 advantage.

The Titans trailed 34-28 at halftime and moved within two when Matt Leritz and Luke Yoder scored to start the second half. But North Central scored the next seven points and kept IWU at bay the rest of the way.

“It felt like every time we hit a big shot and closed it a little bit, they were able to get a bucket right away,” IWU guard Cory Noe said. “We’ve just got to be better. We’re a way better team than that, and that obviously didn’t show tonight. Our defense wasn’t good. We weren’t playing team defense.”

The Titans clawed back within 61-56 on a Cody Mitchell 3-pointer with 6:02 left, but North Central responded with a three-point play from Normal West graduate Shea Cupples.

“We had to play for our lives basically. We came in scrapping,” said Cupples. “The first two times we played them we weren’t as aggressive as we should have been. We knew we could do it. It was staying focused on that side of the ball.”

Cupples was 6 of 8 from the floor and 6 of 7 at the free throw line for 18 points to support league scoring leader Matt Helwig. Held to a combined 32 points as IWU won regular season games 73-48 and 78-65, Helwig led all scorers with 30.

Noe topped the Titans with 21 points. Leritz added 16 with Mitchell and Yoder chipping in 15 each.

“Once they got momentum and were energized, we were kind of fighting ourselves a lot tonight,” Rose said. “It was incredibly physical down low. They made it hard to get Matt the ball where we wanted to get it.

"When he did get it, he was pushed out a little bit. Then they doubled and we didn’t do a very good job of moving and making them pay for double teams.”

The Cardinals shot 53 percent from the field and connected on 16 of 21 free throws while committing just eight turnovers.

IWU was 27 of 57 from the floor for 47 percent but hit only 9 of 28 from 3-point range.

Thomas keys Elmhurst

Lavon Thomas, the Bluejays' 6-foot-5, 280-pound senior, haunted Wheaton with 27 points as No. 19-ranked Elmhurst improved to 21-6.

Ocean Johnson added 14 points and Jake Rhode 12 for the Bluejays.

Cade Alioth paced 10th-ranked Wheaton with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.