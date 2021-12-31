Watch now: No. 4 Illinois Wesleyan knocks off No. 1 Yeshiva on road

NEW YORK CITY — The Illinois Wesleyan basketball team adopted a New York state of mind quite quickly Thursday at the Max Stern Athletic Center.

And while most of the crowd packed into the tiny venue were rooting for No. 1-ranked Yeshiva to run its gaudy winning streak to 51, No. 4 IWU showed off its Midwest muscle and perimeter prowess in a 73-59 victory.

“It was really a fun, unique experience. It was really unlike any trip I’ve been on because of the build up for the game and the excitement of the game,” Wesleyan coach Ron Rose said.

“There is such a passion within the Jewish community for the Yeshiva basketball program for how well they’ve played. There was so much energy in the gym.”

The Titans improved to 9-2, while Yeshiva slipped to 14-1.

IWU senior Matt Leritz grabbed a whopping 25 rebounds to set a school record and surpass the entire Maccabees’ total of 21.

“I knew Matt got a lot of rebounds and played well, but I had no idea. I probably would have said 15,” said Rose. “Matt battled down on that low block all game long on both ends of the floor. Our size and physicality was a big difference in the game.”

In a contest nationally televised by the Jewish Life Network, Wesleyan junior Luke Yoder swished a 3-pointer on the game's first shot and Cory Noe followed with another trey in the opening minute. The Titans didn't look back.

“We hit our first two shots. That was really important in terms of playing with a lead and keeping the home crowd somewhat at bay,” Rose said. “We shot incredibly well (18 of 28) the entire first half.”

A Cody Mitchell 3-pointer extended the IWU lead to 34-19 at the 8:34 mark of the first half and the Titans carried a 49-29 bulge into halftime.

Wesleyan was 9 of 14 from beyond the arc in the first half, while the home team was 0 of 9.

IWU enjoyed a 68-44 advantage after a Pete Lambesis basket with 10:34 to play, and the Maccabees pulled a bit closer down the stretch.

Yoder topped the Titans with 15 points as all five starters reached double figures. Leritz added 14, Lambesis 13, Noe 11 and Mitchell 10.

IWU held Yeshiva All-American Ryan Turell to 22 points, 7.8 below his average.

The Maccabees were 33 points below their season scoring average and shot 40.7 percent from the field after entering the contest at 55.6 percent for the season.

Wesleyan was scheduled to play Mount Saint Vincent in Riverdale, N.Y., the previous day but that game was canceled.

“In the end, that was a blessing in disguise,” said Rose. “That gave us three days to practice in Yeshiva’s gym before we played and three days prep for playing Yeshiva.”

The Titans finished at 51.9 percent shooting from the floor and held a commanding 42-21 rebounding edge.

Eitan Halpert supported Turell with 16 points.

