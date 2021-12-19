Watch now: No. 4 Illinois Wesleyan falls short to No. 15 Washington University

ST. LOUIS — Two Illinois Wesleyan second-half rallies were turned away Sunday as Washington University held on for a 71-61 nonconference victory in a battle of nationally ranked Division III basketball teams.

The fourth-ranked Titans slipped to 8-2, while the No. 15-ranked Bears improved to 9-1 with their eighth straight win.

"They came out very aggressive. We fell behind early and were playing catch up the whole night," Wesleyan coach Ron Rose said. "I don't think we reacted very well to that. We haven't played from behind very much and it appeared to affect our psyche and how we played."

Washington boosted a 38-30 halftime lead to 51-34 before IWU clawed back within 57-50 on a Matt Leritz basket with 7:07 to play.

The Bears responded with a Kevin Davet layup and a Jack Nolan 3-pointer to extend their margin back to 12.

The Titans closed within 65-59 at the 1:20 mark on a Luke Yoder bucket but could get no closer. IWU's 3-point attempt to move within three in the final minute was no good.

"We were never able to capture that momentum," said Rose. "We showed a lot of heart to battle back to give us a chance. But in reality we didn't play well enough the first 35 minutes to have any sort of control of the game. They played better than us today."

Pete Lambesis led IWU with 17 points, Cory Noe added 14 and Leritz 12.

Leritz's nine rebounds helped the Titans to a 29-26 edge on the boards.

Nolan topped all scorers with 20 points for the Bears. Davet, a 6-foot-10 junior, converted all eight of his shots for 16 points. Hayden Doyle chipped in 13 and Justin Hardy 12.

Washington finished at 50 percent from the field (27 of 54), while Wesleyan was 26 of 62 for 42 percent.

The Titans connected on just 4 of 17 from 3-point range.

