Watch now: Mitchell sparks Illinois Wesleyan past Hope

BLOOMINGTON — Junior Cody Mitchell more than tripled his previous career high of eight with 27 points Friday as No. 4-ranked Illinois Wesleyan toppled Hope, 87-74, in the Sikma Hall of Fame Invitational at Shirk Center.

"It was a great win for the Titans to get to the championship game," IWU coach Ron Rose said.

Mitchell was 12 of 17 from the field and 4 of 5 from 3-point range as the Titans moved to 2-0.

"It was a coming out party of sorts for Cody Mitchell," said Rose. "They were really focusing on trying to take Matt Leritz away. It's nice to have several players with the ability to step up and make plays."

IWU faces No. 17 Wisconsin-Oshkosh for the tournament championship Saturday at 6 p.m. Oshkosh overwhelmed Saint John's, 89-55, in Friday's first game.

Cory Noe and Pete Lambesis also had hot shooting touches for IWU.

Noe netted 26 points while connecting on 9 of 13 shots, while Lambesis' 18 points featured 8 of 11 shooting.

Clayton Dykhouse led Hope (0-1) with 24 points. Tyler George chipped in 16.

"We do need to learn when we have a big lead to execute and put a team away," Rose said. "Hope battled all night long. We never really could get separation."

Mitchell scored 13 first-half points as the Titans carried a 41-27 advantage into halftime.

Noe and Lambesis had 10 each, as Leritz had one point and missed all four of his shots. Leritz, who had 23 in Wesleyan's opener, ended with four points.

A jumper from IWU's Lucas Heflen with 14 seconds showing accounted for the half's final points.

