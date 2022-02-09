Watch now: Matt Leritz hits buzzer beater to lift Illinois Wesleyan past Millikin

DECATUR – In a physical College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin slugfest at Griswold Center on Monday, Illinois Wesleyan landed the final and deciding blow.

With two seconds remaining, Luke Yoder lobbed an inbounds pass to Matt Leritz, who dribbled once and banked in the game-winner at the buzzer for a 51-49 IWU victory.

“We wanted to spread the floor the best we could, throw a skip to Cory (Noe on the perimeter) or a lob to Matt and make them pick between the two,” Titans coach Ron Rose said. “Luke made a tremendous pass to Matt. Matt made the catch, took one quick dribble and probably had the best look he had all night.”

IWU's 51 points were its lowest point total since scoring 49 in a 2002 loss to Carthage and its lowest in a win since a 41-40 victory over Wheaton in 1981.

No. 9-ranked IWU (18-4 overall) stayed atop the CCIW at 11-2. The Titans meet No. 13 Wheaton (10-3 in the CCIW) in a 4 p.m. game Saturday at Shirk Center.

With the score tied 49-49, Leritz blocked a DeMarcus Bond shot. Yoder grabbed the ball, sprinted downcourt and had his shot blocked out of bounds at the two-second mark.

“That was an intense basketball game, crazy physical,” said Rose. “There were a total of eight fouls in the second half. Neither team was in the bonus. It was take it out to the playground. Both teams really played their hearts out.”

IWU scored the final seven points of the first half and carried a 28-24 edge into the break when Leritz nailed a 3-pointer with one second left.

The Titans moved out to a 37-26 advantage early in the second half, but Millikin rallied within 39-38.

IWU pushed its lead back to seven at 47-40 on a Ryan Sroka basket only to see the Big Blue charge back again and forge a 49-all tie on Calvin Fisher’s basket with 48 seconds showing.

Leritz finished with 21 points and nine rebounds. Sroka added 10 points and Yoder eight rebounds.

Jake Hampton topped Millikin (12-10, 7-6) with 13 points. Fisher chipped in 12 and Bond 11.

The Titans shot 36 percent from the field (22 of 61) and outrebounded the Big Blue 41-36. Millikin connected on 19 of 61 shots for 31 percent.

