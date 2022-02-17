Watch now: Matt Leritz gets plenty of help in Illinois Wesleyan's CCIW-clinching victory

BLOOMINGTON – Matt Leritz, Illinois Wesleyan’s College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Most Outstanding Player candidate, attempted less than 10 shots for the first time in 2022 on Wednesday.

Yet during IWU’s 78-65 victory over North Central that clinched the outright CCIW regular season championship, the Titans were hardly hurting from a lack of Leritz offense.

Not only did Leritz connect on seven of nine shots, his teammates were efficient enough that further reliance on Leritz was unnecessary.

“The ball was really popping,” said Leritz, who also was 3 of 4 from 3-point range on his way to 17 points. “Everyone was hitting shots and everyone was getting involved in the offense. We were moving the ball so well and playing unselfishly, that allowed everyone to get involved.”

Earlier this week, Leritz was named to the top 50 watch list for the Bevo Francis Award, which goes to the top player in small college basketball (Division II on down including NAIA).

“Matt is clearly a dominant player, but to be able to win different types of games you have to have balance and score in a variety of ways,” IWU coach Ron Rose said. “That’s something this group is developing. But make no mistake. When we need a bucket, we know were the ball is going.”

Defending Helwig

IWU defensive specialist Pete Lambesis drew the assignment on North Central’s Matt Helwig, who entered the game averaging a CCIW-best 25 points.

Helwig was 7 of 13 from the field and scored 19 points.

“He can get his shots off. He’s a really smart player, too, which is hard to guard,” said Lambesis, who had 13 points and three steals. “He’s so smart with his cuts he’s hard to contain. He’s going to get to the foul line, but I thought we did a good job containing him. Lucas (Heflen) did a helluva job containing him as well.”

Little foul play

The contest featured only 15 fouls and just five in the first half. That resulted in a mere 20 combined free throw attempts and a game time of less than 90 minutes.

“It was a free flowing game. I did not feel it was overly physical, “ Rose said. “It was just a fast paced game. The first half I thought goodness gracious, we’re going to make the 10 o’clock news here.”

The Titans missed their first four free throw tries and made their last four to break even. North Central hit 11 of 12.

Reaching 20

While bumping its season record to 20-4, IWU reached the 20-win plateau for the first time since 2015.

The Titans close the regular season Saturday at Augustana before hosting the CCIW Tournament on Feb. 25 and 26.

Wilmsen filling role

Leritz isn’t going to get too many minutes on the bench during an average game, but 6-foot-9 freshman Harrison Wilmsen is growing into that role of giving the senior a break for three to four minutes a half.

“He’s becoming more and more productive. He’s going to be a really good player for us,” said Rose. “He is such a physical presence out there and he moves so well. He’s really doing some good stuff. Defensively, he’s doing a great job protecting the rim, and offensively you can see what a soft touch he has."

Area Cardinals

North Central brought two former Pantagraph area standouts off the bench.

Shea Cupples, a junior from Normal West, registered six points, four rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes. Deer Creek-Mackinaw freshman John Blumeyer had two points and five assists in 27 minutes.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.