Watch now: Matt Leritz carries the load as Illinois Wesleyan clinches CCIW title share

BLOOMINGTON — With Wheaton big man Cade Alioth battling second-half foul trouble Saturday, no one had to tell the Illinois Wesleyan basketball team to feed Matt Leritz.

Just in case, IWU coach Ron Rose drove home the point. “It was spoken,” Rose assured.

Leritz took full advantage of Alioth’s bench time and Cory Noe and Cody Mitchell both canned critical, late shots at the shot clock buzzer to launch the No. 9-ranked Titans to a 79-71 victory over No. 13 Wheaton at Shirk Center.

“It was an absolute dog fight,” said Leritz, who scored a career-high 31 points. “We were able to come up with some big stops, big rebounds and big buckets down the stretch.”

The Titans hiked their overall record to 19-4 and clinched a share of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin championship at 12-2. Wheaton fell to 18-5 and 10-4 in league play.

“It’s a nice accomplishment, but we want more,” Rose said. “Both teams just play so hard, and both teams play the right way. Shirk Center carried us through. I thought the second half was really a fun atmosphere and gave us a ton of energy.”

Wheaton led 37-32 when Alioth picked up his third foul and left the game just 41 seconds into the second half. Leritz went to work with six of the 10 points as the Titans surged to a 42-37 edge.

Alioth returned for just 1:13 before picking up his fourth personal on a Leritz three-point play with 13:23 showing.

“We were fortunate to have him in foul trouble. It really opened things up,” Leritz said. “He’s a really good post defender. I don’t think anyone gives me a harder time with my back to the basket than him. Having him out definitely played a big role.”

“They really didn’t have an answer,” said Rose of trying to defend Leritz without Alioth.

The Titans led 52-41 after a Pete Lambesis jumper, and Wheaton coach Mike Schauer inserted Alioth back in the game at the 10:36 mark.

The 6-foot-6 senior helped the Thunder close within five with a pair of 3-pointers and was 5 of 7 from behind the arc on his way to 21 points.

“Cade’s foul trouble definitely hurt us,” said Schauer, who did not have 6-6, 250-pound Spencer Peterson available because he is preparing for a possible NFL career. “That being said, Nyameye Adom, Tyson Cruikshank, Eli Considine and Collin Uvegas were 0 for 16 from three. That had nothing to do with Cade’s foul trouble.”

Noe’s fadeaway 15-footer at the shot clock buzzer with 2:43 to play handed IWU a 70-63 cushion.

“I practice that maybe in the driveway, but I don’t know if I’ve done it in practice that much,” said Noe, who had 17 points. “I don’t think Coach Rose approves of those type of shots unless the clock is winding down. It went in, I guess.”

With IWU milking the clock, Mitchell drilled a 3-pointer with 29 seconds left to seal the outcome at 77-68.

Mitchell’s 11 points and game-high nine rebounds were a needed complement to Leritz as the Titans held a 35-31 margin on the boards.

Adom added 18 points and Cruikshank 13 for the Thunder, who were 8 of 30 from beyond the arc and 15 of 25 inside it.

“A lot of times when you get beat, you spend a lot of time trying to come up with a reason why you lost,” Schauer said. “A big part of the reason we lost was they played great.”

IWU faces North Central at home on Wednesday and is at Augustana next Saturday in the regular season finale. One win clinches the outright CCIW title and hosting privileges for the CCIW Tournament.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

