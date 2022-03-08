Watch now: Luke Yoder realizing Illinois Wesleyan goal

BLOOMINGTON – Luke Yoder heard a lot about Illinois Wesleyan basketball tradition growing up. After all, his father Ron roomed with a Titan player in college.

When that player became IWU head coach and Yoder developed into a standout at Central Catholic High School, the match of coach, player and school could not have been a better fit.

“Certainly Luke’s recruiting process was different than most,” Titans coach Ron Rose said. “It always makes it easier to recruit a player who has ties to Illinois Wesleyan and they have an understanding for what the experience is like.”

It was an experience Luke Yoder wanted to … well, experience.

“I knew they have a great history and culture of making the (NCAA Division III) Tournament and doing well in it,” said Yoder, who turned down a scholarship offer from Division I Eastern Illinois. “One of the reasons I wanted to come here was I knew I would be competing for that Final Four and national championship.”

That opportunity arrives Friday as IWU hosts one of four NCAA sectionals.

No. 22-ranked Williams (19-4) meets No. 15 Wabash (26-3) in a 4:30 p.m. start at Shirk Center with the seventh-ranked Titans (23-5) facing 18th-ranked College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin rival Wheaton (22-6) in the second semifinal at 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s winners square off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with the survivor earning a spot in the Final Four on March 18-19 in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Yoder has been a blend of playmaker and point scorer for the Titans, refining both roles during his junior season. He leads the Titans with 81 assists and is third in scoring at 11.0 per outing.

“Coach Rose has always got me thinking just lead the team and make sure everyone is in the right position, everyone is doing what they need to be doing and just controlling the game from the point guard position,” Yoder said. “Coach works with me on who we should get a shot, who has the mismatch, things like that.”

Yoder is capable of scoring bursts like the five straight points that snapped a 43-43 tie in last Saturday’s second round win over Wisconsin-LaCrosse.

“I let the game come to me. It helps I’m pretty efficient scoring,” said Yoder, a 47 percent shooter from the field who hits 40.5 percent of his 3-point attempts. “I try not to force it. If that means I’m driving and kicking and creating for others or if I have an open layup I’ll take it.”

“He gets us in our offense and knows where to deliver the basketball,” Rose said. “Then he has the ability to score. It’s nice he has the ability to turn the corner and get to the basket, and he’s a really good shooter when his feet are set.”

IWU senior and top scorer Matt Leritz started to say Yoder makes the wise choice nine out of 10 times before amending his assessment.

“Ten times out of 10 he makes the right decision with the ball. He doesn’t take bad shots. He doesn’t play for glory,” said Leritz. “He plays within our team and does the little things that need to be done that allow us to win and play at a high level offensively.

“He’s an Energizer bunny. Once he gets going, it’s tough to stop him. He’s got a great first step. Guarding him if you relax for a second, he can put you in the dust.”

Yoder figured to ease into his college career his freshman year as the back up point guard to veteran Grant Wolfe. But when Wolfe was limited to seven games by concussions issues, the call went out to Yoder.

“I remember the first week after Grant got injured, Coach Rose really got on me. We need you to step up. You’re the point guard now,” Yoder said. “That’s always stuck with me that I need to step up. That freshman year really helped give me a baseline and prepare me for this season.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.