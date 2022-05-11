Watch now: Luke Yoder leaving Illinois Wesleyan for North Dakota State

BLOOMINGTON — The opportunity to play two more years of college basketball on scholarship was too enticing for Luke Yoder to pass up.

Yoder announced this week he is transferring from Division III Illinois Wesleyan to Division I North Dakota State.

“I want to play. The most important thing to me was finding a good situation,” Yoder said. “Nothing is given, everything is earned. They’ve got some really good players coming back. It’s a good opportunity for me to compete for playing time.”

Yoder leaves the Titans after playing 60 games and starting 52 over the past three seasons. He averaged 11.6 points and 4.0 rebounds on an IWU team that reached the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament last season.

Because the NCAA granted a COVID waiver for the 2020-21 season, Yoder has two years of eligibility remaining.

He plans to complete his undergraduate degree at NDSU in one year and begin work on a graduate degree. IWU does not have a graduate program.

“It was definitely a very hard decision leaving all my friends and the coaches. I’ve been there for three years. I basically grew up at Shirk Center,” Yoder said. “The COVID year changed things. If I can offer two years to a team, I have a better chance of completing five years of college basketball.

“The last three years at Wesleyan have been awesome for me. I’ve developed lifelong friends. It had nothing to do with the program I didn’t like at Wesleyan in any way.”

Yoder averaged 10.6 points over his IWU career and leaves with 636 points. He shot 48.5 percent from the field and 81.1 percent at the free throw line.

“Luke has been a terrific player for us, and I enjoyed coaching him the past three seasons,” said IWU coach Ron Rose. “I wish him all the best moving forward.”

Yoder also received a scholarship offer from Western Illinois. He spoke with coaches from Illinois State and Vanderbilt but no formal offers were extended.

“Out of the schools that reached out it me, it (NDSU) was a really good fit,” Yoder said. “The town, the facilities, the coaches, the players all really stuck out to me. They have a good culture I will fit right into.”

The 6-foot Yoder attended Central Catholic High School and will be relocating to Fargo, N.D. The Bison were 23-10 and 13.5 in the Summit League last season.

“It is far away from home. But I’ve been in town my whole life,” said Yoder. “It will be good for me to get out of town and grow and have some new experiences. I’m excited for that.”

Yoder is confident he has the ability to compete at the Division I level.

“I’m really excited for it. Coming out of high school, I did have some scholarship offers,” he said. “I’m not doubting myself in any way. The past three years really prepared me for this.

"I’ve developed my game, changed as a player and developed my body. I’m looking forward to the challenge. I think it will be a really fun experience.”

