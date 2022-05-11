Watch now: Luke Yoder leaving Illinois Wesleyan for North Dakota State

BLOOMINGTON — The opportunity to play two more years of college basketball on scholarship was too enticing for Luke Yoder to pass up.
Yoder announced this week he is transferring from Division III Illinois Wesleyan to Division I North Dakota State.
“I want to play. The most important thing to me was finding a good situation,” Yoder said. “Nothing is given, everything is earned. They’ve got some really good players coming back. It’s a good opportunity for me to compete for playing time.”
Yoder leaves the Titans after playing 60 games and starting 52 over the past three seasons. He averaged 11.6 points and 4.0 rebounds on an IWU team that reached the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament last season.
Because the NCAA granted a COVID waiver for the 2020-21 season, Yoder has two years of eligibility remaining.
He plans to complete his undergraduate degree at NDSU in one year and begin work on a graduate degree. IWU does not have a graduate program.
“It was definitely a very hard decision leaving all my friends and the coaches. I’ve been there for three years. I basically grew up at Shirk Center,” Yoder said. “The COVID year changed things. If I can offer two years to a team, I have a better chance of completing five years of college basketball.
Illinois Wesleyan guard Luke Yoder (4) drives against Wabash guard Vinny Buccilla (2) during the NCAA Division III Elite Eight game at IWU, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
“The last three years at Wesleyan have been awesome for me. I’ve developed lifelong friends. It had nothing to do with the program I didn’t like at Wesleyan in any way.”
Yoder averaged 10.6 points over his IWU career and leaves with 636 points. He shot 48.5 percent from the field and 81.1 percent at the free throw line.
“Luke has been a terrific player for us, and I enjoyed coaching him the past three seasons,” said IWU coach Ron Rose. “I wish him all the best moving forward.”
Yoder also received a scholarship offer from Western Illinois. He spoke with coaches from Illinois State and Vanderbilt but no formal offers were extended.
“Out of the schools that reached out it me, it (NDSU) was a really good fit,” Yoder said. “The town, the facilities, the coaches, the players all really stuck out to me. They have a good culture I will fit right into.”
Illinois Wesleyan guard Luke Yoder (4) drives against Wabash guard Tyler Watson (13) during the NCAA Division III Elite Eight on March 12 at IWU.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The 6-foot Yoder attended Central Catholic High School and will be relocating to Fargo, N.D. The Bison were 23-10 and 13.5 in the Summit League last season.
“It is far away from home. But I’ve been in town my whole life,” said Yoder. “It will be good for me to get out of town and grow and have some new experiences. I’m excited for that.”
Yoder is confident he has the ability to compete at the Division I level.
Illinois Wesleyan guard Luke Yoder (4) goes to the basket against Wheaton guard Tyson Cruikshank during NCAA Division 3 tournament action at IWU, Friday, March 11, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
“I’m really excited for it. Coming out of high school, I did have some scholarship offers,” he said. “I’m not doubting myself in any way. The past three years really prepared me for this.
"I’ve developed my game, changed as a player and developed my body. I’m looking forward to the challenge. I think it will be a really fun experience.”
PHOTOS: Illinois Wesleyan and Central Catholic basketball star Luke Yoder
Illinois Wesleyan guard Luke Yoder (4) makes a steal against Wheaton during NCAA Division III tournament action at IWU, Friday, March 11, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan guard Luke Yoder (4) drives on Wheaton guard Luke Anthony during NCAA Division III tournament action at IWU, Friday, March 11, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan guard Luke Yoder (4) goes to the basket against Wheaton guard Tyson Cruikshank during NCAA Division 3 tournament action at IWU, Friday, March 11, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan guard Luke Yoder (4) runs into tough defense against Wabash Edreece Redmond, left, during the second half of their NCAA Division III Elite Eight at IWU, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan guard Luke Yoder (4) runs into tough defense against Wabash guard Vinny Buccilla (2) during the second half of their NCAA Division III Elite Eight at IWU, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan guard Luke Yoder (4) drives against Wabash guard Tyler Watson (13) during the NCAA Division III Elite Eight on March 12 at IWU.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan guard Luke Yoder (4) drives against Wabash guard Vinny Buccilla (2) during the NCAA Division III Elite Eight game at IWU, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Luke Yoder drove to the basket against the defense of Wisconsin-LaCrosse's Torin Hannah (32) and Wyatt Cook (0) Saturday at Shirk Center.
Kodiak Creative photo
Illinois Wesleyan's Luke Yoder handed the ball against the defense of North Central's Ethan Helwig (2) Friday at Shirk Center.
Kodiak Creative photo
Former Central Catholic standouts Luke Yoder of Illinois Wesleyan (4) and JT Welch of Millikin (3) squared off frequently Wednesday in the Titans' win over the Big Blue at Shirk Center.
Randy Reinhardt
Illinois Wesleyan's Luke Yoder looks to pass to teammate Matt Leritz (0) in a Dec. 30 game against Yeshiva.
Catherine Dunlap-Stock photo
Illinois Wesleyan starters, from left, Matt Leritz, Luke Yoder, Pete Lambesis, Cody Mitchell and Cory Noe return to their bench after a Carroll timeout Saturday at Shirk Center.
Kodiak Creative photo
Illinois Wesleyan guard Luke Yoder surveys the floor Wednesday at Shirk Center.
Randy Reinhardt
Illinois Wesleyan's Luke Yoder went in for a layup against Wisconsin-Oshkosh on Saturday at Shirk Center.
Randy Reinhardt
Sophomore guard Luke Yoder (4) led Illinois Wesleyan with 23 points in a CCIW Tournament win over Elmhurst on Tuesday at Shirk Center.
Davis Nguy photo
Luke Yoder, an Illinois Wesleyan University sophomore basketball player works out at the Athlete Factory, 401 Bronco Dr. in Bloomington, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. The wall of posters in the background record the name and image of athletes who trained at the Athlete Factory who advanced to college or professional sports.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan guards Luke Yoder, Gavin Markgraff and Grant Wolfe take in a pregame scout of Elmhurst before the two teams' College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Shirk Center.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan guard Luke Yoder defends Carroll's Ryan Clarey during the Titans' 88-44 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin win over the Pioneers on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Shirk Center. Yoder led all IWU scorers with 19 points.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Luke Yoder shoots for three of his 15 points during the Titans' College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game against North Park on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Shirk Center. Yoder added six rebounds and four assists in IWU's 70-56 win over the Vikings.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Luke Yoder defends North Park's Jacquan Binion during the Titans' 70-56 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory over the Vikings on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Shirk Center.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan guard Luke Yoder drives for a shot over Millikin defender Korbin Farmer during the Titans' 80-71 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory against the Big Blue on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Shirk Center. Yoder led IWU with 18 points.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan guard Luke Yoder, a Central Catholic graduate, shoots for two over Blackburn's Randy Love during the Titans' 89-65 nonconference victory against the Beavers on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Shirk Center.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan head men's basketball coach Ron Rose talks to guard Luke Yoder during the Titans' 89-65 nonconference victory over Blackburn on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Shirk Center. Yoder, a Central Catholic graduate, had 11 points off the bench.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Caleb Bleich drives for a layup past Central Catholic's Luke Yoder during the Falcons' 58-53 Class 2A sectional championship win over the Saints on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Unity High School in Tolono.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Central Catholic's Luke Yoder dribbles down the court past Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Nathan Garard during the Falcons' 58-53 Class 2A championship victory over the Saints on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Unity High School in Tolono.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Central Catholic's Luke Yoder eyes a loose ball during Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's 58-53 Class 2A championship victory over the Saints on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Unity High School in Tolono.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Central Catholic's Luke Yoder scores on a layup over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley defender Caleb Bleich during the Falcons' 58-53 Class 2A championship victory against the Saints on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Unity High School in Tolono.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Ryland Holt defends a shot from Central Catholic's Luke Yoder during the Falcons' 58-53 Class 2A sectional championship win over the Saints on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Unity High School in Tolono.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Central Catholic's Luke Yoder defends a shot from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Bryce Barnes during the Falcons' 58-53 Class 2A championship victory over the Saints on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Unity High School in Tolono.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Central Catholic's Luke Yoder heads to the basket against University High's Trey Mortimer, 1, and Nate Torres in a game earlier this year. The Saints won Friday night to earn the Illini Prairie Conference league title.
STEVE SMEDLEY, For The Pantagraph
Central Catholic's Luke Yoder defends Quincy Notre Dame's Dylan Foley during their State Farm Holiday Classic Small School Boys championship game Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Shirk Center. The Saints won, 73-65.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Central Catholic's Luke Yoder defends Quincy Notre Dame's Grant Hyer during their State Farm Holiday Classic Small School Boys championship game Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Shirk Center. Yoder notched 13 points as the Saints won, 73-65.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Central Catholic's Luke Yoder launches a free throw to help the Saints put away Quincy Notre Dame in the fourth quarter of their State Farm Holiday Classic Small School Boys championship on Dec. 29 at Shirk Center. Yoder finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 73-65 win.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Central Catholic's Luke Yoder shoots over Normal Community's Daylen Boddie during the Ironmen's 65-50 victory over the Saints in the Intercity Boys Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Shirk Center.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Central Catholic's Luke Yoder attempts to steal the ball from Normal Community's Dishon Hall during their game in the Intercity Boys Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Shirk Center. Normal Community won, 65-50.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Central Catholic's Luke Yoder goes around a Marian Catholic player during the Eastern Illinois University Team Camp on Friday. The Saints like the quality competition they face in Charleston this weekend and believe it helped them last season toward third place in the Class 2A State Tournament.
Jim Benson
Central Catholic's Luke Yoder passes over a Pinckneyville double team of Grant Jausel (30) and Dawson Yates during the Saints' 69-61 victory against the Panthers in the Class 2A third-place game Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Carver Arena in Peoria.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Central Catholic's Luke Yoder attempts a shot between Chicago Orr defenders Raekwon Drake (25) and Emanuel O'Neal during the Saints' 60-49 loss to the Spartans in a Class 2A state semifinal Friday, March 9, 2018 at Carver Arena in Peoria.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Central Catholic's Luke Yoder shoots a 3-pointer during the Saints' 60-49 loss to Chicago Orr in a Class 2A state semifinal Friday, March 9, 2018 at Carver Arena in Peoria.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Deer Creek-Mackinaw's Dawson Jones eyes a rebound with Central Catholic's Luke Yoder during the Chiefs' 47-46 Class 2A super-sectional loss to the Saints on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at the Recreation and Athletic Center on the University of Illinois-Springfield campus.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Pontiac's Alden Rutledge, left, defends Central Catholic's Luke Yoder during the Saints' 89-50 Illini Prairie Conference win over the Indians on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 at Cvengros Gymnasium in Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Pontiac's Carter Dawson attempts a shot as Central Catholic's Luke Yoder defends during the Saints' 89-50 Illini Prairie Conference win over the Indians on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 at Cvengros Gymnasium in Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
University High's Doug Holmes, left, and Mark Widdel sandwich Central Catholic guard Luke Yoder as they battle for a rebound during their nonconference game on Jan. 9 at Normal. The Saints defeated the Pioneers, 58-46.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
University High forward Mark Widdel and Central Catholic guard Luke Yoder battle for the ball during the Saints' 58-46 victory over the Pioneers on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 at Normal.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Central Catholic guard Luke Yoder defends Aurora Christian counterpart Jake Wolfe during their State Farm Holiday Classic small school boys championship game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 at Shirk Center. Aurora Christian won in overtime, 61-59.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal West's Luke Yoder drives against Normal Community's Dishon Hall in Saturday's Intercity Tournament game at Shirk Center. The Ironmen edged the Wildcats, 44-43.
Dan McNeile
Normal West's Luke Yoder drives against Normal Community's Dishon Hall in Saturday's Intercity Tournament game at Shirk Center. The Ironmen edged the Wildcats, 44-43.
Dan McNeile
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!