Watch now: Leritz, Illinois Wesleyan hold off Carr, Augustana

BLOOMINGTON — Augustana’s Dan Carr missed his first shot of the second half, which was a monumental relief to Illinois Wesleyan.

After a white-hot opening half, Carr never totally cooled off. But neither did IWU’s Matt Leritz.

Leritz nearly matched Carr’s 28 points with 26 of his own as the Titans saw a 15-point second half lead shrink as low as three before escaping with an 83-78 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory Saturday at Shirk Center.

“He hadn’t shot it great this year, but he came out guns a blazing. He really lit us up. I take responsibility for that. It was poor defense on my part.” Leritz said. “If they are going to let me shoot, I’m going to shoot, too. It was a little bit of a shootout going back and forth.”

The third-ranked Titans moved to 11-2 overall and 4-1 in the CCIW.

After missing head coach Ron Rose and four key players for Wednesday’s win over Millikin, IWU remained without only starting guard Cory Noe on Saturday.

“Those two guys really battled it out,” Rose said of Carr and Leritz. “He (Carr) didn’t look like a 30 percent 3-point shooter tonight. He was really a handful.

"Matt is our horse. He creates so much just with his presence. They were doubling, and I thought Matt stayed with it and did a really nice job.”

Averaging 12.6 points entering the contest, Carr also grabbed 14 rebounds and was 6 of 8 from 3-point range. Augustana was 13 of 30 from beyond the arc.

“They didn’t go away. They shot unbelievable,” said Rose. “Part of that was we were a little slow in getting to spots and contesting shots. But they also hit some pretty tough shots.”

The Titans enjoyed a 54-39 cushion after freshman Nick Roper completed a baseline drive with a powerful dunk.

Augustana (8-7. 3-3) pulled within 59-52 on a Carr trey before Wesleyan pushed back out to a 68-54 advantage on a Leritz three.

The Vikings whittled their deficit to 75-70 on a Nate Ortiz 3-pointer with 2:43 left and missed a fast break layup that would have brought them within three.

Pete Lambesis rattled home a crucial 3-pointer at the 1:48 mark for IWU for a 78-70 edge.

Augustana’s Carter Duwa scored at the 20-second mark to boost the Vikings within 81-78. Luke Yoder’s two free throws with 18 seconds showing provided the game’s final points.

Yoder chipped in 15 points, Lambesis 12 and Roper 11 for the Titans, who shot 52.7 percent from the field and nailed half of their 20 3-point attempts.

“It’s a good thing offensively we were able to put the ball in the basket,” Rose said. “Defensively, that wasn’t our best effort.”

Matt Hanuskewsky supported Carr with 16 points.

A frantic first half saw Carr give the Titans fits. The 6-foot-8 Carr was 4 of 5 from 3-point range, scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

IWU emerged from a 14-all tie with nine straight points. The Vikings pulled back even at 30-30 on back-to-back treys from Nicolas Giliberto and Carr.

After Giliberto’s second 3-pointer forged another tie at 37, the Titans scored the final five points of the half on a Connor Heaton layup and a Roper trey.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

