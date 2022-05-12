Watch now: Kuhn, Palczynski team up to spark Illinois Wesleyan softball

BLOOMINGTON — It’s the rookie and the veteran. The never-played-there-before shortstop and the seasoned third baseman.

Yet the differences haven’t prevented freshman shortstop Jen Kuhn and senior third baseman Colleen Palczynski from forming a “locked down” left side of the infield for an Illinois Wesleyan softball team that opens play in the NCAA Division III Tournament on Friday.

“This year has been so much fun,” said Kuhn, a University High product. “We’ve been so good on defense and so good on offense. We just keep getting better. I can’t wait to see where that will take us in the tournament.”

The third-seeded Titans take on No. 2 Wartburg at 2 p.m. Friday in St. Joseph, Minn. The top seeded hosts of Saint Benedict and No. 4 Nebraska Wesleyan are the other teams in the double elimination regional.

IWU (27-13) earned an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament by winning the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament as the two seed.

“I was 99 percent sure we had to win in order to make it to the NCAA Tournament,” IWU coach Tiffany Prager said. “I always felt this team was capable of being in the NCAA. Our conference is very difficult and challenging. It prepares you for those difficult games and prepares you for postseason.”

Kuhn is batting .352 with seven home runs and 18 RBIs in her first college season. She had played every other position on the field except shortstop.

“I've always played with my best friend, Abby Knight, who goes to Illinois State,” said Kuhn of both high school and summer ball. “She always played shortstop.”

Still, Prager saw an athlete in Kuhn without positional limitations.

“You take a look in the fall season as a head coach and try to identify along with your assistant coaches where can we put people at a position to be successful,” said Prager.

“We looked at her overall athleticism and thought that would be a good fit for her and our team ultimately to be successful. She’s done everything we could have asked for and more.”

Kuhn’s spectacular diving play in the sixth inning of the CCIW Tournament championship game with North Central preserved an IWU lead. Kuhn surged to the right in pursuit of a ground ball and threw the baserunner out from her knees to strand two runners.

“That is one of the best plays I’ve ever seen made in all my years of watching and playing college softball,” Prager said. “It was a big-time play in a big-time situation.

"Diving into the 5-6 hole and having the wherewithal to get rid of the ball as quickly as possible, and the double side of that is Ava Khoury at 6-foot being able to stretch out and get the ball in front to get that runner out at first.”

Palczynski has enjoyed mentoring and playing alongside Kuhn.

“Jen is one of a kind. She came in and told me she never played shortstop. I didn’t believe her at all,” Palczynski said. “She has grown so much and was willing to learn from the get go. I had amazing leaders to guide me and figure out my groove. That’s what I wanted to be for Jen, too.

"We have a young infield. We found we work really well together. Jen is a big part of that. The left side is locked down for sure."

Palczynski sports a .316 average, nine homers and 35 RBIs on the season. On the strength of .392-7-23 in 17 conference games, she was named the CCIW’s Hitter of the Year for the second straight season.

“I’m really grateful to be able to do this as a team,” said Palczynski. “To be able to give this team this (NCAA) experience were some of the goals of mine this year. I’ve never had more fun and laugh-til-I-cry moments. This team is truly one of a kind. Because of that, I think we can do really big things.”

The Titans have blasted 38 home runs this season, twice as many as any other CCIW team. Khoury has been the other power source with eight homers to go with 32 RBIs and a .284 average.

Other key hitters have been Madison Moore (.328), Bailey Turner (.298) and Megan Fontanetta (.297).

IWU’s top pitchers are juniors Natalie Grubczak (15-9, 1.85 ERA) and Nina Mardjetko (12-5, 3.04). Turner and Madie Monk provide pitching depth.

The Titans have had to deal with the season-ending injury of catcher Hayley Earl, who was hitting a team-high .380. Sophomore Hope Yeoman has taken over behind the plate.

“It’s hard playing on the field without her. It’s been very difficult for me personally and the team, with what she stood for and what she stands for,” said Palczynski. “Hope is stepping up to the challenge gracefully. We are working together and evolving together from that loss.”

