 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Watch now: Kate Palmer's 3-pointer sends Illinois Wesleyan women to NCAA victory

  • 0

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Freshman Kate Palmer drilled a 3-pointer with one second remaining to lift the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team to a 56-55 victory over No. 10-ranked DePauw on Friday in a first round NCAA Division III Tournament game.

The Titans improved to 20-8 and will face either Wisconsin-Whitewater or Ripon on Saturday with a sectional berth going to the winner.

DePauw (23-4) took a 54-52 lead with 1:09 remaining on a Maeve Summerville basket.

One free throw from IWU's Catie Eck and another from the Tigers' Ava Hassel with 12 seconds remaining put the DePauw margin at 55-53.

After Hassel missed the second free throw, Mallory Powers grabbed the rebound and Brooke Lansford passed to Palmer for the game-winning shot.

A freshman, Powers topped the Titans with 13 points and freshman Lauren Huber added 10.

Kaia Bowen led IWU with seven rebounds.

The Titans were outrebounded 40-34 by DePauw, which leads the nation with a rebounding margin of plus 16.

Eck registered one block to set the school career record with 83.

Kate Palmer, 21-22

Palmer
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL announces all COVID related protocols to be suspended

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News