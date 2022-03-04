Watch now: Kate Palmer's 3-pointer sends Illinois Wesleyan women to NCAA victory

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Freshman Kate Palmer drilled a 3-pointer with one second remaining to lift the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team to a 56-55 victory over No. 10-ranked DePauw on Friday in a first round NCAA Division III Tournament game.

The Titans improved to 20-8 and will face either Wisconsin-Whitewater or Ripon on Saturday with a sectional berth going to the winner.

DePauw (23-4) took a 54-52 lead with 1:09 remaining on a Maeve Summerville basket.

One free throw from IWU's Catie Eck and another from the Tigers' Ava Hassel with 12 seconds remaining put the DePauw margin at 55-53.

After Hassel missed the second free throw, Mallory Powers grabbed the rebound and Brooke Lansford passed to Palmer for the game-winning shot.

A freshman, Powers topped the Titans with 13 points and freshman Lauren Huber added 10.

Kaia Bowen led IWU with seven rebounds.

The Titans were outrebounded 40-34 by DePauw, which leads the nation with a rebounding margin of plus 16.

Eck registered one block to set the school career record with 83.

