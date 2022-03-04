Watch now: Kate Palmer's 3-pointer sends Illinois Wesleyan women to NCAA victory

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Freshman Kate Palmer drilled a 3-pointer with one second remaining to lift the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team to a 56-55 victory over No. 10-ranked DePauw on Friday in a first round NCAA Division III Tournament game.
The Titans improved to 20-8 and will face either Wisconsin-Whitewater or Ripon on Saturday with a sectional berth going to the winner.
DePauw (23-4) took a 54-52 lead with 1:09 remaining on a Maeve Summerville basket.
One free throw from IWU's Catie Eck and another from the Tigers' Ava Hassel with 12 seconds remaining put the DePauw margin at 55-53.
After Hassel missed the second free throw, Mallory Powers grabbed the rebound and Brooke Lansford passed to Palmer for the game-winning shot.
A freshman, Powers topped the Titans with 13 points and freshman Lauren Huber added 10.
Kaia Bowen led IWU with seven rebounds.
The Titans were outrebounded 40-34 by DePauw, which leads the nation with a rebounding margin of plus 16.
Eck registered one block to set the school career record with 83.
PHOTOS: Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball coach Mia Smith
Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team coach Mia Smith showed off the game ball that marked her 400th career win.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Brian Ehresman poses with Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball coach Mia Smith at the Titan Golf Outing this summer
Randy Reinhardt
Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball coach Mia Smith donned a mask as her Titans practiced behind her Tuesday at Shirk Center.
Randy Reinhardt
Illinois Wesleyan head women's basketball coach Mia Smith directs her team during the Titans' 86-81 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory over Millikin on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Shirk Center.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team coach Mia Smith rallies her team as they take on Wheaton Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at Shirk Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan head women's basketball coach Mia Smith talks to her bench during the Titans' 80-54 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin win over Millikin on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Shirk Center.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team members presented coach Mia Smith with a game ball to mark 400 career wins.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Mike Wagner, left, Illinois Wesleyan University Athletic Director, and former Athletic Director Dennie Bridges, presents women's basketball team coach Mia Smith with a decorated cookie and bouquet of flowers to mark her 400th career win after IWU defeated Whittier last Saturday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A special game ball was decorated to honor Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team coach Mia Smith to mark 400 career wins.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan head women's basketball coach Mia Smith directs her team during the Titans' 77-76 nonconference loss to the University of Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Shirk Center.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
llinois Wesleyan coach Mia Smith reacts during a 2013 game against Millikin at Shirk Center.
PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
The resume of Illinois Wesleyan's IBCA Hall of Fame basketball coach, Mia Smith, includes winning the 2011-12 NCAA Division III national title. She addressed fans during a celebration for that team at Shirk Center.
PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Illinois Wesleyan's IBCA Hall of Fame basketball coach, Mia Smith, saluted fans after a 2012 NCAA Division III national semifinal win over St. Thomas at Holland, Mich. That squad went on to win the national title.
ROB KURTYCZ PHOTO
Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball coach Mia Smith, center, instructs her team during a timeout in the third quarter of Wednesday's CCIW game against Elmhurst at Shirk Center.
Joe Deacon
Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball coach Mia Smith, center, addresses the crowd at Shirk Center after the Titans' 85-45 win over Carroll in the 10th annual Pink Zone game benefiting the Bloomington-Normal Community Cancer Center.
Joe Deacon
Illinois Wesleyan coach Mia Smith gives instructions to her team during a 2014 game at Shirk Center. Smith is in her 20th season at IWU and has been selected for induction in to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Pantagraph file photo
Illinois Wesleyan coach Mia Smith yells from the bench during game against Rose-Hulman Saturday, Dec. 20, 2014, at Shirk Center in Bloomington. CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
CARLOS T. MIRANDA
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!