Watch now: IWU's Tyler Maple ready for battle against Millikin top receiver Lockwood

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan senior cornerback Tyler Maple said he gained 15 pounds in the offseason with guys like Millikin wide receiver Colton Lockwood in mind.

"I knew he would be bigger. I got faster and stronger," said the 6-foot-3, 185-pound Maple. "I have been preparing for these kinds of battles."

Trying to limit Lockwood's big-play ability will be a key for Maple and the Titans when they face Millikin at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 114th meeting of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin's longest rivalry at Tucci Stadium.

Both teams come in desperate for a win. IWU stands 1-4 overall and 1-3 in the CCIW, while Millikin is 2-3 and 2-2 after consecutive losses to Carthage and Elmhurst.

The 6-5, 220-pound Lockwood is the CCIW's second-leading receiver with 24 receptions for 510 yards and seven touchdowns. He didn't play last week when Elmhurst upset the Big Blue, 28-7, but is expected back against the Titans.

Two weeks ago against Carthage, Lockwood had seven catches for 207 yards and three TDs.

During a 38-28 victory over the Titans in the spring that broke a 10-game losing streak to IWU, Lockwood snagged four passes for 94 yards and two scores.

"He's just a big body on the field. I have to stay on top of him and I can't give him that ability to get behind me," said Maple. "I have to put myself in position where I'm on top of him. He'll try to get behind me and throw me. He did that on our corner last year.

"He's really aggressive and probably the most aggressive (receiver) I'll see all year. He's very physical, and I have to match that or it will be a long day."

Millikin senior quarterback Cal Pohrte has thrown for 1,292 yards and eight touchdowns, but has seven interceptions.

Maple missed two games earlier this season for surgery on his right hand after a practice injury. He played with the hand heavily wrapped in a club two weeks ago upon his return, but the padding has gone down and made it easier for him to get physical with receivers.

IWU head coach Norm Eash knows the Titans must limit Lockwood.

"They let him go up and get the ball. He's a playmaker," said Eash. "They get the ball close to him, and he's going to go up and make the catch. We're going to put our most experienced corner on him and give Tyler some help on him and take what they do best away."

IWU was hoping it turned the corner two weeks ago while hammering Elmhurst, 52-3, on homecoming. However, the Titans faltered in the second half last week against Washington (Mo.) and suffered a 38-22 defeat.

"The mental approach to a game is so delicate. It was fun to watch us play the first half against Wash U. It was a great football game," said Eash of a 14-all halftime tie. "We just didn't manage the game in the third quarter. Not to take anything away from Wash U, but I felt if we continued like we did in the first half it could have been a different ending."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.