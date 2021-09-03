Watch now: IWU football team ready to 'line' up for season opener against Franklin

BLOOMINGTON — Senior center Jake Buhe was named a D3football.com preseason second-team All-American after earning that same honor in an abbreviated spring campaign.

While Illinois Wesleyan graduated its other Division III All-American lineman, defensive tackle Mike Murphy, Nick DeGregorio said the Titans are set for Saturday's 1:30 p.m. season opener against Franklin (Ind.) at Tucci Stadium.

"I'm confident losing Mike Murphy will not significantly hurt our defense," said DeGregorio, a senior defensive end. "He was a big piece and a great player, but one person does not make a team. I'm confident in the other 10 guys around me that we'll all gel together and make plays when needed."

After 3½ weeks of fall camp, which included two intrasquad scrimmages, the Titans are anxious to start hitting someone else and win their first season opener since 2017.

IWU had a scrimmage against Roosevelt, an NAIA school from Chicago, canceled because of COVID-19 concerns in Roosevelt's program.

The Titans have been picked to finish third in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin while Franklin was selected No. 4 in the preseason Heartland College Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll.

"We're ready," said Buhe, in his fourth year as a starter. "The spring we did not have a real season (going 3-1 in games and exhibitions) and we've been waiting for this for two years."

Norm Eash begins his 35th year as IWU's head coach hoping to take advantage of his team's speed.

"On both sides of the ball we're a very athletic team," he said. "That's going to make a difference. We have to play fast. When you have that type of athletic ability, you've got to play fast. If we do that on Saturday and get in a flow and get momentum, it will be huge for us."

Eash said the Titans' offensive line, which he coaches and includes five seniors, might be the most athletic group he's seen in his time at IWU.

Buhe is the anchor. He moved into the starting lineup in the second game of his freshman season and has been there ever since.

"Having an athletic center allows you to do some different things in the offensive line. Jake is battled tested," said Eash. "I think he's the best offensive lineman in our conference. I have the utmost confidence in Jake, and I'm sure he's on a mission to prove that."

DeGregorio takes over for Murphy as the defensive line's leader under new coordinator Matt Williamson.

Junior Conor Murphy (no relation to Mike) has been moved from end to tackle alongside senior Thomas Mulhall with sophomore Joel Baer of Eureka in the rotation. Josh Hlavacek will start at the other end, one of two freshmen starters on IWU's defense along with cornerback Artist Benjamin.

"They're gamers and ballers," said DeGregorio of Hlavack and Benjamin. "They came in and showed out in those three weeks of camp. I'm very confident in them that they'll go out there and make plays like they did in camp."

IWU is minus an important part of its defense. Senior middle linebacker Bo Neidballa is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. Eash said seniors Skyler Metzger and Daniel Gibbons will help replace Neidballa.

Franklin went 4-3 in the spring and returns 10 starters on both sides. Sophomore tailback Derek Thompson gained 607 yards rushing in the spring while junior wide receiver Jarrett Gibson had 44 grabs for 609 yards and five touchdowns.

Both teams will start sophomore quarterbacks who directed their teams in the spring — Sage Shindler for IWU and Dane Andrews for Franklin.

"You'll smell the grills going and it's going to be an absolutely electric atmosphere to be playing back at Tucci Stadium," said DeGregorio.

