Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan's Tencza brothers enjoying 'surreal' experience of lining up side-by-side

BLOOMINGTON — Zack Tencza switched from defensive end to tight end just as his younger brother, Jake, was joining Illinois Wesleyan's football team last season as an offensive tackle.

"I think Zack's lucky he moved to offense," said Jake, fully aware his brother was within earshot. "We would have been going against each other (in practice)."

Zake Tencza was ready with his rebuttal. "Oh, dude, you're in trouble," he smiled.

Truth is, the Tencza brothers often line up next to each other and are loving every minute of their unique experience.

"It's the coolest feeling in the world. It's surreal," said Zack, a fifth-year senior who played his first two years at Division II Truman State before transferring to IWU. "How many brothers in the world are going to school together, let alone playing football together, let alone lining up and blocking the same guy together? It just doesn't happen."

It didn't appear it would happen at IWU, either, even when Zack Tencza decided to transfer to the school where their father, Brian, was a linebacker and 1994 team captain under Titan head coach Norm Eash.

Jake Tencza, who was part of Lincoln-Way East's 2017 Class 8A state championship team coached by Titan product Rob Zvonar, came to IWU to play baseball. He was a first baseman/designated hitter his first two years.

Then Jake Tencza talked to Eash and informed the IWU coach he wanted to put on the pads again.

"I knew things were not going the way I wanted in baseball. I thought it was time for a change," said Jake Tencza. "I knew that at the end of my sophomore year and started really getting in the weight room. In a year-and-a-half, I've put on 60 pounds. I started lifting for football. That helped a lot."

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Jake Tencza has made a smooth transition. He has picked things up quickly in IWU's terminology, largely because it is similar to what he experienced at Lincoln-Way East under Zvonar and its offensive line coach Ed LeFevour, another ex-IWU player.

Jake Tencza started a few games in the Titans' abbreviated spring season and has settled in comfortably on the left side of IWU's all-senior offensive line.

"Jake came out and it didn't take long for me to see how athletic he was," said Eash, who coaches IWU's offensive linemen. "We're very athletic on the offensive line. He fits in very well. I don't know if I've seen anyone pick stuff up so fast."

Zack Tencza never played offense at Lincoln-Way East before going to Truman State. After he transferred to IWU, he liked to throw the football around before practice.

"As a D-end, you never get to throw or catch a football," he said. "To get it out of my system I would come out before practice and throw the ball around. One day after practice Coach Eash had me stay after and said, 'Zack, you ever played tight end before or offense?'"

Zack Tencza had not played offense since eighth grade, but jumped at Eash's invitation and moved there in the spring.

While getting used to coming off the ball different is an on-going adjustment, as well as blocking, Zack Tencza has shown he can catch the ball. He made a career-best six receptions for 85 yards and scored his first touchdown during last Saturday's 34-33 loss at Carroll.

"I've been training as a D-lineman for forever. It's completely different," said the 6-5, 225-pound Zack Tencza. "I'm still getting better every day. I feel I've gotten a lot better the last two weeks."

Eash believes Zack Tencza could have played at the next level if he moved to tight end earlier in his career.

"He can run for his size. He can get down the field," said Eash. "He can run a corner route and a seam route. Not all tight ends can do that."

Not all tight ends get to line up next to their brother, either. While Eash said Jake Tencza isn't afraid to "straighten out" his big brother on the plays and formations, the younger brother also is enjoying their special time together.

"You can't put it into words. I think I like playing with Zack better than I like living with him this year," said Jake Tencza, laughing. "But it's a blast being able to play with your brother. I've played with him since we were in diapers, throwing the football around in the backyard up to football in a peewee league."

Zack Tencza will graduate in December with a degree in design technology and entrepreurship. He already has a job lined up in January with Brettford Technologies in Rosemont.

Jake Tencza said he is thinking about playing next fall with the Titans, although he graduates in the spring with a Hispanic studies major and finance minor. He has accepted a job with an accounting firm that could be delayed until the 2022 football season is completed.

The Tencza brothers said they are grateful for the sacrifices their father, who is a police officer in Flossmoor and owns some businesses, and mother, Julie, a teacher, have made so they can continue playing football at the non-scholarship Division III level.

"The things they do to allow us to play here, I can't even explain," said Zack Tencza.

Brian and Julie Tencza will be in Kenosha, Wis., on Saturday cheering on their sons. The Tencza brothers are confident IWU can overcome its 0-2 start and notch its first victory against Carthage.

"Each week is a new week," said Jake Tencza. "We're playing Carthage. We have a one-game season. We have to win this game and start off the winning streak."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

