Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan's Matt Leritz tabbed CCIW Most Outstanding Player

BLOOMINGTON — An elite season has placed Illinois Wesleyan senior Matt Leritz in elite company.

Leritz was selected the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin’s Most Outstanding Player on Tuesday in a vote of league coaches.

“It’s obviously a great honor. To be completely honest, I was a little surprised,” Leritz said. “It’s very nice to be recognized by all the other coaches in the conference and placed among some of the great players that have come before me from not only Illinois Wesleyan but the CCIW throughout the years.”

Leritz was joined by senior teammate Pete Lambesis on the first team. IWU senior Cory Noe and junior Luke Yoder were second team selections, while Coach Ron Rose was honored as conference Coach of the Year.

“To the victor come the spoils and this team has played very well. Matt really distinguished himself and deserved that honor. He has been remarkably consistent in his effort and production,” said Rose. “All four were very deserving, and Cody (Mitchell) is as important to us as anybody.”

Leritz averaged 18.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in league play for the Titans, who won the CCIW at 14-2.

The 6-foot-7 Leritz is the first Titan to earn the MOP honors since Dylan Overstreet in 2015 and the first IWU player to win the award by himself since Keelan Amelianovich in 2006.

Known more for his defense, Lambesis has marks of 9.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals in league play. Noe averaged 11.1 points, while Yoder contributed 11.0 points and 4.8 rebounds.

Rose won Coach of the Year honors for the fourth time.

“It needs to be Staff of the Year,” said Rose, thanking assistants Andy Etheridge, Steve Clapp, Bobby Wheet, Justin Busch and Aaron Levin.

“The success of this team involved everybody. I’m very fortunate to coach with some talented coaches. I’m proud of the effort of our coaching staff in preparing the team and proud of our players’ performance.

Other first team members were Nyameye Adom and Tyson Cruickshank of Wheaton, Dan Carr of Augustana, Jake Rhode of Elmhurst and North Central’s Matt Helwig.

Winners of the CCIW Respect Award (responsibility, enthusiasm, service, pride, excellence, collaboration and trust) included IWU’s Lucas Heflen and North Central’s Shea Cupples, a Normal West product.

The Titans will host the semifinals and finals of the CCIW Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Shirk Center.

IWU will play at 7 p.m. Friday against the lowest seed remaining after Tuesday's play-in games.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

