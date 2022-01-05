Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan's Matt Leritz sets single-game rebounding school record

BLOOMINGTON — At times, snaring a rebound is little more than being in the right place at the right time.

Yet anyone who finds himself in that position more than anyone in an Illinois Wesleyan basketball uniform ever has is far more than simply fortunate.

“Matt has always had a nose for the ball,” IWU coach Ron Rose said of senior Matt Leritz. “He’s a natural rebounder. He pursues it till he gets it.”

Leritz was in dogged pursuit last Thursday when he secured a school-record 25 rebounds in the Titans’ 73-59 victory over then No. 1-ranked Yeshiva in New York City.

“No, not at all,” Leritz said. “I had an idea maybe I was floating around the 15-20 mark. I had absolutely no clue I was at 25 rebounds.”

Leritz broke a Wesleyan record originally set in 1966 by Don Davidson against MacMurray and matched in 1976 by Jack Sikma versus Bradley.

“It’s obviously a great honor to be up there in the record books with guys like Jack Sikma,” Leritz said of the Naismith Hall of Famer. “I’m proud of the accomplishment, but it was an all-around team effort.

"A lot of those rebounds dropped in my hands. That is due to the rest of my team boxing out and getting good position on defense.”

IWU junior forward Cody Mitchell said “it was kind of a shock” when Leritz’s rebound total was revealed after the final horn.

“Most games it feels like Leritz is reeling down most of the rebounds,” said Mitchell. “At the end of the game we finished the handshake line, and I heard Coach Rose tell him he broke the record for rebounds. I said how many did you have and he said 25. That is an insane stat.”

A second team All-American last season, Leritz leads IWU at 16.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. His previous career high was 16.

Leritz thinks another factor in his gaudy total was Yeshiva’s awareness of the Titans’ athleticism.

“One of the things was the threat of our transition offense,” Leritz said. “We’re really good when we push the ball and play at a fast pace, and I think Yeshiva knew that. So they weren’t hitting the offensive boards very hard which allowed a lot of rebounds to fall right into my hands fairly uncontested.”

Leritz grabbed 22 of his 25 rebounds from the defensive boards and outrebound the entire Yeshiva team. IWU doubled the Maccabees 42-21 in total rebounds.

“He has the instinct and he has the motor,” said Rose. “He’s a good athlete, but it’s not like he’s a high flyer. He does it by positioning. He’s strong. Once he gets a hand on it, it’s usually his. He’s got that rebounder’s mentality.”

Mitchell points to Leritz’s “footwork and his knack for knowing where the ball is going to go. He’s just got a knack for the ball.”

Leritz believes the Titans’ rugged schedule prepared them well to halt Yeshiva’s 50-game winning streak. That game moved IWU up one spot to third in the d3hoops.com national rankings and sent Yeshiva from first to fifth.

“We’ve played a lot of tough opponents and played in a lot of big games before big crowds at Shirk or on the road,” he said. “I think we’re battle tested. We’re used to playing in that sort of rowdy, high pressure environment.”

Leritz called the trip to New York City and playing before an energized Yeshiva crowd “100 percent a unique experience. It was definitely the most memorable and fun basketball experience I’ve ever had in my life.”

The Titans are 9-2 and 2-1 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

“Now we’re starting to shift our focus to the conference season. Our conference is an absolute gauntlet,” said Leritz. “As awesome as that win was and as great of an experience as it was, we’ve got to leave it in the past and keep looking forward. We really do know how good we can be when we’re playing at our best. That showed last Thursday.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

