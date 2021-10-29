Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan's Frank Roti hopes 'experience' of playing No. 1 team carries over against North Park

BLOOMINGTON — Playing the "Star" position on Illinois Wesleyan's defense is similar to what Frank Roti did last year for Andrew High School in Tinley Park. It is essentially a hybrid safety/linebacker.

Going up against top-ranked North Central last week was something entirely new for the Titans' 6-foot-1, 175-pound freshman.

"That gave me great experience. I'm playing against guys bigger than I've ever seen before," said Roti. "Being able to hang in there and be physical with them proves I can play at this level."

The young Titan defense held its own in the first half against the Cardinals before getting steamrolled in the second half of a 55-7 loss.

Roti and the Titans try to bounce back at 1 p.m. Saturday against North Park in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at Tucci Stadium. Both teams are 2-5 overall and 2-4 in the CCIW.

IWU head coach Norm Eash said his team didn't match North Central's "intensity level" in the second half last week after the Titans trailed 13-7 at the intermission. He hopes that it is a lesson for the last three games of this season — and the future.

"A lot can be gained from it," said Eash. "I think our team is very confident. When you played like we did the first half against North Central, the No. 1 ranked team in the country, there's not any reason we can't play with anybody."

Roti is among four freshmen starting on defense for IWU along with end Josh Hlavacek, free safety Sam Schott and cornerback Michael Alvardo.

When he came into preseason camp, Roti's initial goal was to make the travel roster and play some special teams. But starting with the fourth game against Elmhurst, Roti has taken over at the "Star" spot.

Roti has recorded 15 tackles (12 solo) with three broken-up passes and his first career interceptions in a 14-0 win over Millikin two weeks ago.

"I had the same responsibilities (at Andrew) that I have right now, of going coverage sometimes and have run responsibilities and being able to force a play inside and not let it bounce out," he said. "The adjustment from my high school defensive position to my college defensive position is probably the same, but the game speed and physicality is just different from high school to now.

"Being able to start and play well at this level pleases me because it shows I can adapt to bigger competition."

Roti knows he must get "bigger" in the future and plans to add 20 pounds before next season.

"He's learning on the run," said Eash. "He'll be the first to tell you he's not 100% and not perfect at what he's doing, but what he does is plays downhill and plays hard and plays physical."

The Titan defense figures to get tested against North Park. The Vikings have won their last two games, going on the road to down Carthage, 33-30, before thumping Elmhurst, 45-3, last week.

That was the most points North Park has scored in nine years and the Vikings' biggest margin of victory since 1970. The Titans must keep an eye on sophomore AJ Harris, who is a threat catching (595 yards on 35 receptions) and running (151 yards on 38 carries).

North Park is 0-33 all-time against the Titans in Bloomington.

"I'm sure they are very excited to play us. We have to make sure we're not lackadaisical. We can't let that occur on our team," said Eash. "We have to approach North Park just like we approached North Central. If we're competitors that's what we should be doing."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

