Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan wraps up CCIW championship regular season

ROCK ISLAND — The Illinois Wesleyan basketball team closed the regular season Saturday with a 70-64 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory over Augustana at Carver Center.

The No. 6-ranked Titans had previously clinched the outright CCIW championship and improved to 21-4 overall and 14-2 in league play.

IWU will host the semifinals and finals of the CCIW Tournament next Friday and Saturday at Shirk Center.

Cory Noe topped a balanced Titans' scoring attack with 15 points.

Matt Leritz, Pete Lambesis and Cody Mitchell added 12 points apiece and Luke Yoder chipped in nine.

Leritz and Mitchell each grabbed nine rebounds for IWU.

Augustana (11-14, 6-10) received 16 points from Luke Johnson and 10 points and 19 rebounds from Dan Carr.

The Vikings outrebounded the Titans 33-30 but committed 19 turnovers, eight more than IWU.

