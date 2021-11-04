Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball falls to Eastern Illinois in exhibition

CHARLESTON — Brooke Lansford scored 12 points and handed out seven assists for Illinois Wesleyan on Wednesday in an 83-54 women's basketball exhibition game loss to Division I Eastern Illinois.
The Titans trailed 59-46 after three quarters before the Panthers pulled away in the final 10 minutes.
"I was very pleased with the first three quarters," IWU coach Mia Smith said. "We were gritty and scrappy."
Mallory Powers added 11 points and Lauren Huber nine for the Titans. Kelly Carlson was the leading Wesleyan rebounder with six.
Kira Arthofer scored 16 points and Lariah Washington 15 to pace four Panthers in double figures.
IWU opens its regular season Nov. 12 at Wittenberg.
