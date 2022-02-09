Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan women topple North Park, tied for first in CCIW

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kaia Bowen vs. North Park

Illinois Wesleyan's Kaia Bowen (20) played defense on a North Park player Monday at Shirk Center.

 Nicole Remedious, IWU Athletics

BLOOMINGTON — Kaia Bowen led the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team with 15 points and six rebounds Monday in the Titans' 81-60 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory over North Park at Shirk Center.

IWU improved to 14-8 overall and 11-2 in the CCIW. Coupled with North Central's 70-69 win over Millikin in Naperville, the Titans and Big Blue are tied for the conference lead.

Wesleyan trailed 16-11 after one quarter but a 23-8 second-quarter margin produced a 10-point halftime lead.

Catie Eck contributed 13 points, five rebounds, five steals and four blocks for the Titans. Brooke Lansford chipped in 13 points, Kate Palmer 12 and Mallory Powers 10.

Jayla Johnson paced North Park (14-7, 7-6) with 26 points and 13 rebounds.

Kaia Bowen, 21-22

Bowen
Catie Eck, 21-22

Eck
