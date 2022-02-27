Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan women to face DePauw in Wisconsin

BLOOMINGTON — Riding the wave of a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament championship, the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team is headed to Wisconsin.

"We are excited to be back in the NCAA Tournament," said IWU coach Mia Smith. "It's a good day to be a Titan."

The Titans (19-8) meet No. 10-ranked DePauw (23-3) in a first round game Friday at Wisconsin-Whitewater. The No. 11 Warhawks (23-4) battle Ripon (19-8) in the other first round contest Friday at Kachel Gymnasium.

Game times have yet to be set. Friday's winners play for a sectional berth on Saturday.

"It absolutely does not matter to me where they send us," Smith said. "If you want to be a national champion, you have to beat anybody and everybody. We'll get prepped for DePauw, do our best and see what happens from there."

The Titans and Tigers are usual early season opponents in a four-team tournament either at IWU or DePauw.

DePauw won the Midwest Challenge at Shirk Center in late November but did not face IWU in the process.

"Both coaches know each other's team like the back of their hands," said Smith. "For 24 years, we've been in the same tournament with DePauw."

The Tigers are a defensive oriented team led by 5-foot-6 senior Mya Shannon at 14.9 points per game. DePauw gives up just 48.6 points per contest and holds opponents to 31.4 percent shooting with a plus 16 rebounding margin.

"They've got a great player in Mya Shannon, and a really good post player in Maeve Summerville," Smith said. "They like the game to be a little slower. That's good for us because we want the game to be a little faster."

IWU bested top-seeded Millikin 80-73 on Saturday in Decatur to win the CCIW Tournament.

"This may be the team that showed the greatest joy in winning a conference tournament championship," said Smith. "We're so young it wasn't expected. There was a lot of joy."

Millikin, which shared the regular season CCIW championship with IWU, also made the NCAA field for the first time since 2005.

The Big Blue (21-6) will take on Wartburg (21-5) in Eau Claire, Wis.

The women's Final Four will be played March 17 and 19 in Pittsburgh.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

