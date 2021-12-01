Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan women romp past Eureka College

BLOOMINGTON — Scoring 30 of the game's first 34 points, the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team sailed to a 91-41 nonconference victory over Eureka College on Wednesday at Shirk Center.

The Titans led 39-10 after one quarter while hiking their record to 2-4.

"We were feeling it. We felt like it was going to happen and they did a great job," IWU coach Mia Smith said. "I loved our start and I loved our preparation in practice."

All 18 available IWU players saw first-half action as the Titans carried a 61-18 bulge into halftime.

Catie Eck scored 11 of her team-high 14 points in the first half for Wesleyan, which connected on 14 of 20 first-quarter shots.

Lauren Huber added 12 points and a game-high nine rebounds for the Titans. Katelyn Heller and Kate Palmer had eight points each.

Eureka College (1-4) was led by the eight points of Abby Stotler.

