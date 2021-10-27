Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan women look to defense with Sosa graduated

BLOOMINGTON – The Illinois Wesleyan women’s basketball team might as well hang Kendall Sosa’s shoes from the Shirk Center rafters.

That’s because Coach Mia Smith insists those shoes will never be filled.

“That’s one thing that won’t happen,” Smith said of her graduated national Player of the Year honoree. “We know we’ve got some work to do there. Losing Kendall and the other three seniors is a devastating loss. With this team, we can make up for what we don’t have offensively with our defense.”

Sosa averaged 26.7 points as the Titans finished 6-4 in their pandemic-shortened season. Adding 8.7 points per game was 5-foot-7 guard Brooke Lansford, who is IWU’s lone returning starter.

“Major leadership role, increased scoring role, ball in her hands role,” Smith said of what will be expected of Lansford. “Brooke and I were concerned she was so close to that senior group that when they graduated she might be all alone.

"But she’s really bonded with her senior teammates and all the underclassmen. It’s been fun to watch her take on a different role.”

“It’s been different. I’ve gone from being a role player to now leading the team and stepping into the point guard role,” said Lansford. “We definitely miss them, but we have a whole new team. It will be good to see the younger girls step up and get some minutes this year.”

The Titans also will lean on 5-9 Kaia Bowen and 5-11 Catie Eck. Both are seniors.

“Kaia has really upped her game,” Smith said. “She is hard to control offensively because she can score from the perimeter and off the dribble. Most importantly, she gets to every rebound. If a shot goes up offensively or defensively, Kaia’s hands are going to be close to it.”

Bowen averaged 3.8 points and 3.7 rebounds in a reserve role last season.

“We’re all really excited to step up to our new roles,” said Bowen. “We’re all going to play our part in scoring. Kendall was a big scorer. We could put all that weight on her shoulders. Now we’re going to evenly distribute that weight.”

Smith believes Eck “can take over a game and we’ve seen that in the past,” but wants more consistency.

“We’ve been working on her consistent approach to practice and there’s been marked improvement,” Smith said. “She’s really doing a great job there.”

Eck chipped in 3.7 points and 2.3 rebounds off the bench last season.

“It’s doing more and being more present on the court,” Eck said of her goals. “Just being more confident on the court and building a chemistry with my teammates and having fun really.”

A prime candidate to join the three seniors in the starting lineup is 5-10 junior Kelly Carlson.

“She brings a lot of defense in the post area and knows our press defense very well,” said Smith. “She has to discipline herself to not take bad shots.”

Also contending for playing time are 5-8 junior Emily Collins, 6-2 junior Hannah Smith, 5-10 freshman Kate Palmer, 5-10 freshman Mallory Powers and 5-8 freshman Lauren Huber.

“The biggest question is who is going to increase our defense. If you can play great defense, you’re going to have time on the floor,” said Smith. “There are going to be freshmen in our lineup, no doubt about that.”

The Titans have an exhibition at Eastern Illinois on Wednesday before opening their regular season on Nov. 12 at Wittenberg.

