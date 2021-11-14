Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan women grab first win in Ohio during weekend split

Trailing by 10 after one quarter, the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team rallied to defeat Capital, 75-67, Saturday at Bexley, Ohio.

IWU (1-1) faced a 20-10 deficit after one quarter but fought back to a 31-all tie entering halftime. The Titans outscored Capital, 23-16, in the third quarter.

Brooke Lansford topped Wesleyan with 19 points. Mallory Powers added 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Catie Eck chipped in 12 points and Lauren Huber 10.

"There were some big plays and clutch performances," IWU coach Mia Smith said. "What was nice is that everyone who played contributed in certain ways. It was a team win. We are still getting used to each other, and we are not sure of our lineups."

On Friday in Springfield, Ohio, IWU dropped its season opener, 68-59, to Wittenberg.

Lansford topped the Titans with 14 points. Eck and Powers had nine each. Kelly Carlson was IWU's leading rebounder with 11.

"The first half was mostly executed the way we want to play," said Smith. "The game was a tale of two halves from the 3-point line. The first half we shot it well and they did not.

"The second half we gave up uncontested 3s, and our shooting percentage and shot selection was not good."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.