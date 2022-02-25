Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan women defeat Carroll, move into CCIW Tournament final

DECATUR — The Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team emerged from a 51-all fourth quarter tie to defeat Carroll 65-60 Friday in the semifinals of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament.

IWU will face either Millikin or Wheaton for the tournament title Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Titans (18-8) were led by the 19 points and nine rebounds of freshman Lauren Huber.

Catie Eck and Mallory Powers added 12 points each for IWU, while Brooke Lansford contributed 11 points and six assists.

Olivia Rangel scored 22 points and Elizabeth Behrndt had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Carroll (19-7).

