Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan women combine seniors, freshmen for NCAA berth

What began as a friendly but unproven alliance has blossomed into a highly successful union of the ages for the Illinois Wesleyan women’s basketball team.

Three senior captains joining forces with three talented freshmen has resulted in IWU’s berth in the NCAA Division III Tournament.

“ I did nothing,” said IWU coach Mia Smith. “All our seniors have just done a phenomenal job of taking them under their wing. I’ve never had a group of girls adopt a young class as what this group has done.”

The Titans (19-8) meet No. 10-ranked DePauw (23-3) in a 5 p.m. first round game Friday at Wisconsin-Whitewater. The No. 11 Warhawks (23-4) battle Ripon (19-8) in the second first round contest at Kachel Gymnasium.

IWU senior captains Brooke Lansford, Kaia Bowen and Catie Eck with freshmen Lauren Huber, Kate Palmer and Mallory Powers comprise six of the top seven Titan scorers.

“We noticed pretty soon,” Bowen said of the freshmen’s potential. “We knew we needed to make them comfortable so they could perform the best they could. The seniors takes pride in leading our team so everybody is treated with the same respect.”

The lone returning starter, Lansford leads IWU in scoring at 13.7 per game and in assists with 108. She was joined on the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin all-star first team by Huber, who scores 13.1 and is the top Titan rebounder at 6.6.

Palmer adds 9.3 points and is the team’s top 3-point shooter at 41.5 percent. Eck chips in 8.6 points, Powers 8.1 and Bowen 6.6 to go with 5.7 rebounds. Junior Katelyn Heller scores at a 7.0 clip.

Huber was unaware of the talent in her own class. Her recruiting and interactions with her future teammates was limited by pandemic restrictions.

“It started with some open gyms in the fall. Everyone was so self motivated and was really pushing each other,” Huber said. “They were all in there to work and get better. That’s when I was thinking this is a good decision.”

Smith believes her freshmen have the perfect temperament to both contribute and learn from their more experienced teammates.

“I’ve had teams before where freshmen tried to put themselves front and center too soon. That has never been the case with this group,” said Smith. “They are so lighthearted. Their heart is on their sleeves. You just never see them look sad or disappointed. Our seniors have encouraged that and done a great job letting them know what their value can be and has been.”

According to Huber, the Titans seniors made the freshmen’s transition to college easier.

“It was a lot of changes, a lot of new ways of doing things,” Huber said. “They definitely showed us the way and helped us through it and helped us stay calm on the court. It’s a great atmosphere to be around.”

It will be a contrast in styles when IWU meets DePauw.

“We want an up tempo game, and they want a slower paced game,” said Smith. “Make sure we play the game we have been playing the last couple weeks and we’ll be fine.”

DePauw ranks first nationally with a rebounding margin of plus 16, eighth in scoring defense (48.6) and 13th in field goal percentage defense (31.4).

“The keys are absolutely going to be about rebounding,” Smith said. “We have to use our pressure defense to create some turnovers and additional shot opportunities. Then we have to play solid, half-court defense.”

