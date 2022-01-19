Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan women blow past Millikin and into CCIW lead

BLOOMINGTON – Much as it did earlier in the season, the Illinois Wesleyan women’s basketball team is relying heavily on freshmen.

Yet those freshmen suddenly aren’t looking much like freshmen at all.

First-year flashes Kate Palmer, Lauren Huber and Mallory Powers combined for 47 points as the Titans jumped on Millikin early and captured an impressive 73-51 victory in a battle for first place in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin on Wednesday at Shirk Center.

“I think a lot of people underestimated us having so much youth on the floor,” IWU coach Mia Smith said. “As you can see, they are playing very mature, and we are playing great team basketball.”

The Titans advanced to 10-6 after a 1-4 start and are alone atop the CCIW at 7-0. Millikin slipped to 13-4 with its first conference defeat in eight games.

“We had a lot of respect for our opponents tonight,” said Huber, who finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. “But we have prepared for them. We had a lot of competitive energy coming into it. We were really excited. We were working together to get a win.”

IWU jumped out to a 10-2 lead and scored the first 15 points of the second quarter for an astounding 33-10 bulge.

“We were shooting it well, sharing the ball well and getting steals on defense,” said Palmer, who scored 20 points.

The Titans held a 37-19 halftime advantage and had the Big Blue doubled up at 46-23 after a Huber fast break basket at the 6:44 mark of the third quarter.

The IWU defense forced 25 turnovers, limited Millikin to 39 percent shooting from the field and held the Big Blue nearly 24 points below their season average.

“We struggled transitioning from a press break to an offense,” said Millikin coach Olivia Lett, an All-American during her playing career at Wesleyan. “I don’t think we executed what we worked on very well.”

Powers and Brooke Lansford added 12 points apiece for IWU. Lansford handed out seven assists, and Catie Eck had four steals.

CCIW scoring leader Elyce Knudsen scored 12 of her 20 points in the third quarter, but Millikin’s deficit grew from 18 to 19 over that 10-minute span.

This story will be updated

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.