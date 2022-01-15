Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan women blast Augustana, stay undefeated in CCIW

BLOOMINGTON — Roaring Illinois Wesleyan starts to each half Saturday at Shirk Center overwhelmed Augustana in the Titans' 81-48 women's College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin basketball triumph.

IWU advanced to 9-6 and 6-0 in the CCIW.

“I liked our initial first quarter start and our third quarter start,” IWU coach Mia Smith said. “Even our second quarter start was really good.”

The Titans zoomed to a 14-4 lead with Kate Palmer and Lauren Huber scoring six each.

IWU led 18-6 after one quarter and had the Vikings doubled up at 36-18 entering halftime.

Augustana committed 15 first-half turnovers to a mere two for the Titans.

"I liked our halfcourt defense. I thought we did a really good job containing what they do, which is the inside game to the outside 3," said Smith. "I thought we did a great job handling their leading scorers."

Wesleyan opened the second half with an 8-2 surge. Brooke Lansford scored 13 of her team-high 18 points in the third quarter.

Palmer added 16 points and Huber 12. Kaia Bowen led Titans rebounders with nine.

Augustana (7-7, 1-4) received 11 points and 11 rebounds from Lauren Hall.

The IWU win sets up a battle for first place in the CCIW on Wednesday. Millikin (7-0) visits Shirk Center for a 7 p.m. start.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.