Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan wins CCIW Tournament, automatic NCAA berth

DECATUR — Scoring 12 of the final 13 points, the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team toppled Millikin 80-73 Saturday in the championship game of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament at Griswold Center.

The Titans improved to 19-8 and earned the CCIW's automatic berth into the NCAA Division III Tournament.

"We knew they were going to have great fan support, and we were able to handle that and withstand their early runs," IWU coach Mia Smith said. "We were able to put ourselves in a place to get the win."

Kate Palmer's steal and layup with 1:22 remaining snapped a 72-72 tie, and two Lauren Huber free throws at the 22-second mark bumped the IWU lead to four.

"We definitely didn't know how the team would go," Huber said. "Our assistant coach Brian Ehresman specifically said he thought we could win the conference and really not everyone believed it, even me.

"It is a great feeling. I never gotten to cut down a net before so this will be a moment I remember forever."

A freshman, Huber paced the Titans with 27 points. Palmer added 16 and Kaia Bowen 13.

"We thought we could use her quickness and foot speed to get to the rim," said Smith of Huber. "She performed so beautifully and I'm so happy for her."

Bowen sparked IWU to a 34-30 rebounding edge with 13.

Elyce Knudsen led Millikin with 24 points. Bailey Coffman chipped in 11.

Coached by former IWU player Olivia Lett, the Big Blue dropped to 21-6 and 1-2 against the Titans.

Millikin shot 47.6 percent from the field (30 of 63), while Wesleyan was 47.1 percent (24 of 51).

The Titans connected on 26 of 32 free throws (81.3 percent) to 8 of 12 (66.7 percent) for the Big Blue.

