Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan, Wheaton meet for third time in NCAA Tournament's round of 16

BLOOMINGTON – The strength of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin is going to bite one of its basketball teams in the butt on Friday.

“We talk about it all the time, the quality of the league,” Illinois Wesleyan coach Ron Rose said. “I’m not surprised in the least we still have three teams. It speaks volumes to the quality of basketball in the CCIW.”

While Elmhurst will play in the NCAA Division III Tournament’s Sweet Sixteen in Cleveland, IWU and Wheaton tangle in the second semifinal at 7:30 p.m. at Shirk Center. No. 15 Wabash faces No. 22 Williams in Friday’s 4:30 p.m. opener.

“I want our team to realize our Sweet Sixteen game happens to be a conference opponent instead of over analyzing the conference opponent part of it,” Wheaton coach Mike Schauer said. “Both games were really close, and I expect this one will be as well.”

The No. 7-ranked Titans are 23-5, while No. 18 Wheaton is 22-6. Both teams won at home during the regular season (67-62 on Dec. 11 in Wheaton and 79-71 on Feb. 12 in Bloomington).

Here are nine other items of interest and things to watch during the weekend’s games at Shirk Center:

Final Four beckons

Friday’s winners meet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with a Final Four berth on the line. The last time such a berth was decided at Shirk Center was in 2014 when IWU defeated Calvin and Dickinson to advance to the Final Four in Salem, Va.

The Final Four has since moved and is set for March 18-19 in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Clear the gym

After the Wabash-Williams game, Shirk’s Dennie Bridges Court will be cleared of fans.

There is a separate admission for both games.

New wrinkles?

Neither Rose nor Schauer will make major changes in an attempt to surprise the familiar opponent.

“We know each other’s tendencies incredibly well,” Rose said. “We will watch the game from a couple weeks ago and last semester. I have a feeling you’re not going to glean much new from looking at it again. The game will come down to execution and who plays better, simple as that.”

“The biggest mistakes coaches make is we over coach. We’re 28 games in. We are who we are,” said Schauer. “We’ll make some small adjustments, but not radically change who we are.

"I don’t think changing too much is beneficial. I’m a (former Wheaton coach) Bill Harris disciple. He was always here’s my fastball, see if you can hit it.”

Key matchup

Both teams have versatile, veteran centers.

IWU’s Matt Leritz is a 6-foot-7, 235-pound senior who averages 17.5 points and 9.5 rebounds. Wheaton’s Cade Alioth is a 6-6, 205-pound senior who checks in at 15.4 points and 11.4 rebounds.

“They’re sensational. Both can score inside, they’re pretty good defenders and they have the clutch gene, if you will,” Schauer said. “The game we lost down there Cade got in foul trouble. Keeping him out of foul trouble is a key thing for us.”

“It will be a tough matchup,” said Leritz. “He’s a great player, he’s physical, he can score inside and out. He’s a good guy, a fun guy to play against. I’m looking forward to it.”

Both Leritz and Alioth are threats from the perimeter as well. Leritz is a 41.9 percent shooter from beyond the arc. Alioth’s 36.6 percent success rate from 3-point range includes a 5 of 7 performance in his most recent game at Shirk.

Key matchup, part two

Wheaton’s top scorer at 21.6 per game is 6-1 senior Nyameye Adom, who matched his average with 42 points in two games against IWU this season.

IWU will likely defend Adom with 6-4 senior Pete Lambesis, who leads the Titans with 42 steals.

Adom was held to 15 points in the only IWU-Wheaton matchup of the truncated 2021 season, but Adom scored 30 in a Feb. 15, 2020 game against the Titans in Wheaton.

That performance included a 30-plus foot game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in an 80-79 thriller.

A grand achievement

Leritz needs 17 points to become the 43rd player in IWU history to reach the 1,000-point milestone for his career.

The St. Louis native would have reached 1,000 many games ago if not for the 2020-21 season being limited to nine games by the pandemic.

Building a bracket

Schauer is the chairman of the Division III selection committee and had an up close look at the construction of this year’s tournament bracket. But did he really?

“Because my team was in it, I didn’t have much to do with the bracket,” he said.

Schauer indicated there was “really no way around” IWU and Wheaton meeting in the Sweet Sixteen. “With the limitations of geography and cost, it’s really difficult not to.

"It’s not that unusual. As the season progressed, it was a pretty clear possibility two CCIW teams would be meeting in the Sweet Sixteen. I would rather be playing Ron than watching somebody else play Ron.”

Beware of Davidson

Wabash (26-3) has the nation’s third leading scorer in 6-1 senior Jack Davidson, who averages 26.1 points and leads Division III with 116 3-pointers made.

Davidson shoots a lot but is accurate while doing so. He connects on 54.2 percent from the field, 49.6 percent from 3-point range and 90.8 percent at the free throw line.

Contrasting styles

While Wabash is fifth nationally at 90.7 points per game, Williams (19-4) prefers a much slower pace.

The Ephs are 19th in the nation at 62.5 points given up.

Why the Ephs?

Williams College, which is based in Williamstown, Mass., was established in 1793 with funds bequeathed by Colonel Ephraim Williams.

And when pronouncing Ephs, it rhymes with “chiefs.”

Williams received an NCAA-funded flight to Bloomington because it is located more than 600 miles from its sectional site.

