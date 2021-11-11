 Skip to main content
Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan volleyball season ends in NCAA Division III Tournament

  Updated
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Illinois Wesleyan volleyball team put up quite a fight in the third set on Thursday in the NCAA Division III Tournament.

But the Titans dropped a first-round matchup to No. 15 Northwestern (Minn.), 25-20, 25-15, 32-30, to end their season at 19-13.

Courtney McAuliffe paced IWU with 10 kills. Jessica McCall added eight kills and a team-high three aces.

Madi Corey handed out 18 assists for the Titans, and Faith Washko registered a team-leading 19 digs.

Abby Glanzer led Northwestern (30-3) with 15 kills.

