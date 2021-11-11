Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan volleyball season ends in NCAA Division III Tournament

Set 3 | 🔨🔨🔨#TGOE | #d3vb pic.twitter.com/7ylRrgOpxY— IWU Volleyball (@IWUVolleyball) November 11, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Illinois Wesleyan volleyball team put up quite a fight in the third set on Thursday in the NCAA Division III Tournament.
But the Titans dropped a first-round matchup to No. 15 Northwestern (Minn.), 25-20, 25-15, 32-30, to end their season at 19-13.
Courtney McAuliffe paced IWU with 10 kills. Jessica McCall added eight kills and a team-high three aces.
Madi Corey handed out 18 assists for the Titans, and Faith Washko registered a team-leading 19 digs.
Abby Glanzer led Northwestern (30-3) with 15 kills.