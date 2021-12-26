Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan travels to Big Apple to meet undefeated Yeshiva

Illinois Wesleyan will participate in quite possibly the most anticipated basketball game of the Division III regular season on Thursday in New York City.

With 1993 IWU alum and Division III authority Bob Quillman pulling the strings behind the scenes, the No. 4-ranked Titans’ 7 p.m. (Central) matchup with No. 1 Yeshiva came together about a year ago.

“Bob has so many connections in the D3 world. Somehow he became connected with the coach at Yeshiva (Elliot Steinmetz),” Wesleyan coach Ron Rose said. “Then someone from Yeshiva reached out about the possibility of playing. We very quickly got this thing scheduled. It wasn’t difficult. It’s something that made a lot of sense.”

In order to make the Titans’ trip to New York more worthwhile, Rose wanted a second game. Steinmetz contacted fellow Skyline Conference member Mount Saint Vincent and set up IWU’s game with the Dolphins for Wednesday at noon (Central). The Dolphins, however, canceled that game Sunday for unspecified reasons.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the games and the timing of the games,” said Rose. “We’ve had great trips out to New York. It’s not great weather, but often times it’s the first time some of our players have been to New York and there are so many interesting things to see in the city.

"I thought what a cool experience and opportunity for our players and team to play Yeshiva because of the quality of the team but also the Orthodox Jewish cultural aspect of things.”

Yeshiva has emerged as a power on the Division III landscape in recent years. The Maccabees won their final 29 games in 2019-20 until the pandemic shut down the NCAA Tournament after the first two rounds.

After winning all seven of its contests in an abbreviated 2020-21 season, Yeshiva is 14-0 this season for an imposing 50-game winning streak.

“It’s really cool they’re on that 50-game winning streak. That’s something to push us,” IWU junior point guard Luke Yoder said. “It would be cool to beat them and end that. The whole experience will be really fun. We’re playing a really good team.”

The Maccabees have a d3hoops.com first team preseason All-American in 6-foot-7 senior Ryan Turell, who averages 29.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 47 percent from 3-point range.

“Turell is a guard who shoots exceptionally well and posts up,” said Rose.

Yeshiva’s backcourt consists of 6-1 junior Ofek Reef (16.9 points) and 5-11 senior Eitan Halpert (13.7).

A second team preseason All-American like Titan senior Matt Leritz, 6-6 grad student Gabriel Leifer averages 8.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Maccabees, whose fifth starter is 6-8 grad student Jordan Armstrong.

“Leifer directs of a lot of their offense from the high post/low post position,” Rose said. “They are unique in how they play. They pass the ball as well as anybody you’re going to see. They are a very mature group that understands how to play.”

Yeshiva is outscoring opponents 92.0-62.6, shoots 55.6 percent from the field and owns a plus 10.7 rebounding margin. The Maccabees will play in the Sikma Hall of Fame Invitational at IWU's Shirk Center next November.

Wesleyan has been off since a 71-61 loss to 15th-ranked Washington University on Dec. 19 in St. Louis. The Titans left Bloomington on Sunday and practice in New York on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday before facing Mount Saint Vincent in the New York City suburb of Riverdale.

“We’re definitely excited about going. WashU hurt a little bit,” said Yoder. “We definitely can’t focus on one team. We have to come in prepared for both.”

Yoder believes IWU’s losses to Washington and current No. 6 Wheaton taught the Titans to ignore the national rankings.

“We realize we’ve just got to get better,” the Central Catholic High School graduate said. “It doesn’t matter what we’re ranked.”

The 6-7 Leritz paces IWU is scoring (16.3) and rebounding (10.3). He gets scoring support from 6-2 senior Cory Noe (14.7), 6-4 senior Pete Lambesis (12.1), Yoder (10.1) and 6-7 junior Cody Mitchell (9.1).

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.