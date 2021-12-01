Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan steamrolls University of Chicago

BLOOMINGTON – In an attempt to keep Illinois Wesleyan leading scorer Matt Leritz away from the basket, the University of Chicago opened up other avenues Wednesday at Shirk Center.

That put IWU guards Luke Yoder and Cory Noe in a driving mood.

The Titans scored the game’s first 11 points and Yoder and Noe found frequent success attacking the basket as Wesleyan hammered the Maroons, 83-50, in a nonconference game before a crowd of 1,114.

“We came out strong and played together. We were getting really good looks offensively,” Yoder said. “We got to the paint really easily. The main reason was they were focusing on Matt a lot. They would soft hedge on ball screens so we would hesitate then go. Just wide open layups.”

Clearly more ready than rusty from not having playing since Nov. 20, the No. 2-ranked Titans advanced to 6-0 ahead of Saturday’s College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin opener against Carroll at Shirk Center.

“I thought we came out with great energy,” said IWU coach Ron Rose. “I thought we played with a really good pace the first half. We got up and down the floor and our depth, guys came into the game ready to play.”

Chicago coach Mike McGrath’s worst fears were realized when the Maroons missed their first nine shots.

“I was concerned that the pace of that game was going to be tough for us to begin win. We’re still putting some things together,” McGrath said. “I was hopeful, but I didn’t know if we were ready to knock down shots on the road against that kind of defense and that kind of speed. When we didn’t, it got in our heads a little bit.”

The Titans led 16-2 after a pair of Pete Lambesis free throws and continued to merrily motor along as Yoder followed a scooping layup with a 3-pointer 2:26 before halftime for a 37-13 bulge.

“I don’t know if everyone realizes what Luke’s been through the last year with both wrists getting operated on and playing through that last year,” said Rose. “His offense continues to improve as he gains more and more confidence in his shot.”

Yoder scored 13 of his 17 points and Noe 12 of his 18 in the first half while Chicago (4-3) was shooting 22.6 percent (7 of 31) with only one successful shot from 3-point range in 16 attempts.

“I thought we came out with great energy defensively,” Rose said. “They didn’t shoot the ball very well, but I thought we were really active and not giving them easy looks.”

Cody Mitchell kept the Maroons at arm’s length in the second half with two straight 3-pointers for a 54-28 advantage.

Ryan Sroka added 11 points and Mitchell contributed eight points and eight rebounds. Leritz secured a game-high nine boards to help Wesleyan prevail in rebounding, 42-30.

“We’ve got guys coming along and getting better every day and learning the offense,” said Yoder. “I’m really excited to see them get minutes and see how deep we really are.”

Usual starter Lambesis saw nine minutes of court time off the bench after missing the two previous games with a wrist injury.

Chicago finished at 34.4 percent from the floor (22 of 64) to 53.4 percent (31 of 58) for the Titans.

Thomas Kurowski was the lone Maroon in double figures with 13 points.

