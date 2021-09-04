Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan starts quickly before Franklin storms back for opening win

BLOOMINGTON — It all looked so promising for Illinois Wesleyan's football team in the first quarter of Saturday's season opener.

Sophomore Sage Shindler threw touchdown passes of 25 and 50 yards to Charlie Hamilton to give IWU a 14-0 lead with barely seven minutes off the clock against Franklin (Ind.) at Tucci Stadium.

"At the beginning of the ballgame they had some doubt, and our players did exactly what we wanted," said IWU head coach Norm Eash. "We wanted to take control of the game and have momentum."

But when Franklin took advantage of IWU dropped passes, penalties and defensive breakdowns, momentum quickly shifted to the other sideline.

Franklin scored 21 unanswered points to take the lead. IWU tied the game at halftime before the Grizzlies regained control in the second half to earn a 35-21 victory.

Three of Franklin's touchdowns came on plays of 33 or more yards, while Jarrett Gibson caught non-scoring passes of 53 and 49 yards.

"The biggest thing for us was letting up those big plays," said IWU defensive lineman Conor Murphy. "The long ball was definitely something that killed us and led to a lot of points. Specifically D (defensive) line, we had to get back there (for sacks) and I don't think we got back as much as we hoped to."

IWU outgained Franklin in total yardage, 490-354. Hamid Bullie rushed for 141 yards on 21 carries for the Titans, while Shindler completed 22 of 41 attempts for 325 yards and three TDs. Hamilton had six receptions for 128 yards.

But the Titans dropped a couple sure touchdowns and committed some key penalties that kept alive Franklin drives in losing their fourth straight season opener.

"It takes all 11 people on the field and everyone on the sidelines. We have to make plays," said IWU senior center Jake Buhe. "It takes all 11 on the field and we have to be all together."

Gibson caught a 10-yard pass from Dane Andrews to help Franklin cut IWU's lead to 14-7 after the first quarter.

Freshman Garrett Cora's 3-yard TD run knotted the game at 14-all early in the second quarter. Andrews threw a 33-yard scoring pass to Dylan McKinney to give the Grizzlies a 21-14 lead with 2:52 left before halftime.

IWU senior Jake Potthoff hauled in a 35-yard pass from Shindler in the back of the end zone with 11 seconds before half for his first career touchdown. Andrew Stange's third conversion kick tied the game at 21-all and seemed to be another momentum shifter.

But IWU couldn't keep the momentum thanks to a couple dropped passes. After a shanked punt set up Franklin at IWU's 38, the Titans had a roughing the passer penalty. Four plays later, Derek Thompson's 12-yard run put the Grizzlies ahead, 28-21.

Seth Albin's fumble after a long run off a swing pass was recovered by Franklin. That led to a 39-yard touchdown run by Cora, who gained 120 yards on 19 carries, for a 14-point lead with 3:07 left in the third quarter.

IWU's last gasp came when Albin was stopped on fourth-and-goal from Franklin's 2 with under two minutes left.

"We are one touchdown away in the first quarter from blowing this game wide open. We let them back in," said Eash. "Let me commend Franklin. They played hard and outplayed us. But if we get one more score and go up 21-0, I really believe the game is over. We let them back in."

Eash also thought the Titans didn't win the field position battle on offense, defense and special teams while falling to make plays that were there. The IWU coach also bemoaned the penalties that helped out Franklin.

"That's on our football team," he said. "That's a lack of discipline on our football team."

Senior end Nick DeGregorio led IWU with 12 tackles, while Murphy had 10.

About the only ray of sunshine on an overcast day for the Titans was the loss didn't come in College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin play. IWU, picked to finish third in the preseason coaches' poll, has a bye week upcoming before opening CCIW action Sept. 18 at Carroll.

"It's a long season and we have a lot of young guys," said Murphy. "To have an opportunity to start out with a game that is not necessarily counting toward conference play is huge for us to say, 'Hey, we made some mistakes and did some things wrong. What do we have to do to turn this thing around and win the conference championship?' "

