Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan standout Pete Lambesis transfers to Trevecca Nazarene

BLOOMINGTON — Moving soon from his suburban Chicago home to Nashville, Tennessee, Pete Lambesis would not be surprised if he becomes a country music fan while residing in Music City.

Yet what the former Illinois Wesleyan all-conference performer is already a huge fan of is basketball. Relocating to Nashville will allow Lambesis to use his final season of college eligibility at Trevecca Nazarene.

The Trojans compete at the Division II level and are a member of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.

“This is a really good opportunity for me. I think I can do a lot of special things with Trevecca,” Lambesis said. “It checks a lot of boxes for what I was looking for in a school, program and people in the program.”

In his senior season at IWU, the 6-foot-4 Lambesis averaged 10.0 points and 4.1 rebounds as the Titans finished 24-6 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Best known for his defensive prowess, Lambesis topped his team with 43 steals and was named first team all-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

“Peter was not going to be in a hurry. He wanted to find a place he was comfortable and was a good fit. I think he’s done that,” IWU coach Ron Rose said. “Peter didn’t just bring the tangible things people saw on the court.

"He brought so many intangibles of work ethic and continuing the Illinois Wesleyan culture. He just played so hard all the time. I really appreciate him for his basketball ability and the type of young man he is.”

Lambesis has a fifth season of eligibility because of the extra year granted by the NCAA as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An accounting major at IWU, Lambesis will pursue a master’s degree in business administration at Trevecca Nazarene. IWU does not a graduate school.

“Coming from Wesleyan, it’s such a valuable degree,” said Lambesis, who plans to become a certified public accountant. “You have to give yourself an advantage down the road, and a master’s program can do that for you.”

Lambesis will be on scholarship at Trevecca Nazarene, which posted a 5-22 record last season.

Another senior from last season’s IWU team, Matt Leritz, transferred to Division II Bentley for a fifth year of basketball and to begin pursuit of a master’s degree.