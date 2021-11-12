Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan seniors seek to go out on winning note against Augustana

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan may be headed to its first losing football season since 2014 and only second in the last 16 years.

Just don't tell Jack Finfer that today's 1 p.m. regular-season finale against Augustana on Senior Day at Tucci Stadium carries little meaning.

"For a lot of us this is our last game to play," said Finfer, a senior guard and three-year starter. "We want to put all our anger and sadness from how our season has gone and bury that in there and go out with a win."

IWU will recognize its 25-man senior class prior to the game. The Titans (3-6 overall, 3-5 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin) are thankful for an opportunity to end the season on a winning note after last week's 72-7 defeat at No. 6-ranked Wheaton.

That is the most points IWU has allowed since 1912 when Illinois routed the Titans, 87-3.

"That's a terrible feeling to have. It's on us as much as anything," said IWU head coach Norm Eash. "They are going to go very far in the (NCAA Division III) playoffs. We'll have two teams in the CCIW in the playoffs (North Central and Wheaton), and both could win the national championship. That's how good they are."

While it may be Senior Day for the Titans, Tyler Maple is just as concerned about IWU's younger players.

Beating Augustana (4-5, 3-5) for the seventh straight year could go a long way toward the 2022 season and beyond.

"I'm really trying to send off these younger guys into a program I want us to build up," said Maple, a senior cornerback. "This season has been numb to me. That score (against Wheaton), I don't remember the score and all the plays. I know our defense and offense is way better than we've shown. I don't feel we lost that bad, but those things happen."

Finfer, part of an all-senior offensive line, is just as shocked by anyone with how this season has progressed.

When asked what he would have said if someone told him in August the Titans would be 3-6 going into the last game, Finfer was candidly honest.

"I probably would have punched you in the face," he said. "We're a lot better than our record shows. We struggled in the beginning of the season. The first two games (against Franklin and Carroll) we should have won, and we should won against WashU."

Augustana comes in with plenty of momentum. The Vikings have won their last two games, beating Carthage (42-14) and Elmhurst (48-7), as sophomore quarterback Cole Bhardwaj has rejuvenated the offense.

Bhardwaj became the starter around midseason and has completed 95 of 156 attempts for 1,067 yards and seven touchdowns. Augustana slot receiver Bobby Inserra has 39 receptions for 502 yards and four TDs.

Maple expects IWU's secondary, which includes three freshmen, to be tested. Augustana has topped 300 yards passing in two of its last three games.

"Our younger DBs are not shaken from (Wheaton)," said Maple. "They're very confident in themselves, and I'm confident in them and myself."

IWU was held to minus-34 yards rushing last week. Titans leading rusher Hamid Bullie remains out with a lower body injury.

"They're challenging us to run the ball this week," said Finfer. "We're going to accept that challenge."

Maple plans to study abroad next fall, going to Argentina to complete his Hispanic studies major, before heading to graduate or medical school.

He wants his last football game to be memorable.

"Our goal, even this offseason, is to give the younger guys a good foundation and platform to succeed in the future because I know how good we're going to be," said Maple. "Even when the season is over, I'm going to be working with the younger guys until I leave."

