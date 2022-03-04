Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan sails past Franklin in first round NCAA action

BLOOMINGTON – Attempting to restrict Franklin College’s 3-point shooting did not go particularly well for the Illinois Wesleyan basketball team Friday at Shirk Center.

Holding the line on everything else the Grizzlies wanted to do went exceedingly well as the Titans cruised to a 73-55 victory in a first round NCAA Division III Tournament game before a crowd of 1,773.

“We really wanted to limit them to 20 3s and they got 32 (attempts). That’s who they are,” IWU coach Ron Rose said. “I’m happy with our team. I thought we stayed with it. Even when it was a close game, we hung with the game plan.”

In the first men’s NCAA game at Shirk since 2014, the Titans allowed the Grizzlies 12 3-pointers in 32 tries but held them to 7 of 19 shooting inside the arc.

No. 7-ranked IWU will face No. 14th-ranked Wisconsin-LaCrosse in Saturday’s 6:45 p.m. game with a berth in the sectional round on the line.

The Eagles survived a 3-point barrage from Heidelberg to prevail 90-86 in Friday’s first game.

The Titans (22-5) trailed for the last time at 17-16 after a Trey Flatt 3-pointer. IWU responded with a Cody Mitchell jumper, a Luke Yoder drive and Matt Leritz’s steal and breakaway dunk.

The Grizzlies, who bowed out at 14-16, were down 31-26 when the Titans closed the opening half on a 9-0 run that featured a Mitchell 3-pointer and buckets by Leritz, Cory Noe and Ryan Sroka.

“Cody Mitchell is coming on. We’ve seen that the last few weeks,” Rose said. “He’s gotten better and better and grown as a player. He takes on those challenges.”

The 6-foot-7 Mitchell was given the defensive assignment on Franklin’s top scorer, 6-5 senior Matt Krause.

“Krause is a great player. A lot of the scout was going toward trying to stop him,” said Mitchell. “I tried to use my energy on defense and really guard and take shots when they came to me.”

Mitchell finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Leritz added 14 points and 11 rebounds as IWU outrebounded the Grizzlies 43-31.

“You’re going to win a lot of games when your two post guys both get double-doubles,” Rose said. “They both did a great job.”

The Titans weren’t threatened in the second half. A Pete Lambesis three-point play bumped the IWU advantage to 52-33 and a Yoder trey at the 7:27 mark handed the Titans a comfortable 61-40 bulge.

“Throughout the week in practice there was a lot of energy, a lot of high hopes,” said Leritz. “After every loss we’ve had I think our team has responded really well and come back the next few games and kind of put on a show. I think our loss against North Central at home in the CCIW Tournament motivated us and re-inspired us.”

Noe also scored 14, Sroka 10 and Yoder nine as the Titans committed just six turnovers.

Franklin received 18 points and nine rebounds from Krause. No other played tallied more than eight points.

“We knew the quality of their program and their players,” Grizzlies coach Brian Lebowitz said. “We knew we would have to go a little unconscious and make a lot of shots to win at a place like this.”

The victory lifted IWU into a tie with Wittenberg for all-time Division III Tournament wins at 55.

LaCrosse-Heidelberg

Ethan Anderson scored 22 of his 29 points in the second half for LaCrosse (21-6). Wyatt Cook added 17 points and Torin Hannah 15.

“If you would have told me we would give up 86, I would probably say we’re going home with a loss,” Eagles coach Kent Dernbach said. “When they get going, they’re really dangerous.”

Heidleberg (18-8) canned seven of its first eight from 3-point range. LaCrosse clawed back from an early 10-point deficit to lead 49-43 at halftime.

Emmanuel Perdue scored 21 of his 28 points after halftime as Heidelberg led 79-75 but could not hang on. The Student Princes finished 13 of 27 from beyond the arc.

“We did just enough,” said Dernbach. “We trusted our game plan. After the initial rush, we held them off on threes.”

