Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan runs past North Park

BLOOMINGTON – The Illinois Wesleyan basketball team put North Park away in the first half Monday at Shirk Center.

And because of an extended lull, the Titans had to do it again in the second half to secure a 73-49 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory over North Park.

No. 9-ranked IWU saw a 21-point advantage shrink to seven in the second half but scored 13 straight points to cast aside the Vikings and hike its record to 17-4 overall and 10-2 atop the CCIW.

“Unfortunately, we’ve made a habit of that,” IWU coach Ron Rose said. “We relax a little bit when we get up 15 or so. You could tell North Park was getting more and more aggressive as they got closer. Fortunately, once they cut it to seven, we regrouped and executed much better the next few minutes.”

IWU enjoyed a 39-18 bulge after a Luke Yoder 3-pointer with 1:08 to play in the opening half.

North Park (8-12, 3-9) received 3-pointers from Jalen Boyd and Michael Osborne in the final minute to slice its deficit to a bit more manageable 39-24.

Jordan Boyd nailed a 3-pointer and then a rebound basket to bring the Vikings within 46-39. A Rose timeout at the 12:56 mark was exactly what the Titans needed.

Yoder canned two free throws, Ryan Sroka completed a four-point play, Cory Noe sank a 16-footer, Matt Leritz nailed two free throws and Noe added a 3-pointer to cap a 13-0 surge that bolstered the Wesleyan advantage to 59-39.

“The second half was a little slow at times, but eventually we found a way to pull away a little bit,” said Noe, who scored 12 points. “Obviously when you have a 15-point lead you don’t want it to get back to seven. But we did our work to get it right back up to 20. We kept grinding.”

Leritz topped all scorers with 19 points and Sroka’s 14 were two off his career high. Cody Mitchell’s 12 rebounds helped the Titans to a 36-29 margin on the boards.

“We needed a win like that, a solid win,” Sroka said. “It feels like we’ve been in dogfights the last two weeks.”

The Titans played without starter Pete Lambesis because of a sore hand. Rose said Lambesis could have played if needed, and the senior will be available for a Wednesday game at Millikin.

Izaiah Sanders paced North Park with 11 points. The Vikings have lost nine straight CCIW games since starting 3-0.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.